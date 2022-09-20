Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills, including Bordeaux, Vedauwoo and the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
