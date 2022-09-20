Effective: 2022-09-23 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills, including Bordeaux, Vedauwoo and the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO