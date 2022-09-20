Effective: 2022-09-23 11:11:00 Expires: 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breaking wave heights around 6 foot may cause strong sweeping currents along coastlines. * WHERE...Northern coastal beaches in Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Pinones. * WHEN...Through this Afternoon. * IMPACTS...Inexperienced swimmers may become in danger if caught in these currents.

