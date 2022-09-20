ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ecc6r_0i3WhdCn00

Health officials are encouraging people to double up and get the new flu shot and a COVID-19 booster at the same time.

COVID-19 infections are expected to spike- and experts are also forecasting more flu cases this season.

"We are seeing cases already. There have been cases of the flu where people end up in the hospital and in the intensive care units already so we're already seeing it. That is a sign that- we're hoping we don't get this twindemic that people are already talking about," said Dr. William Tseng, assistant chief of staff at Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Tseng said while some say the covid-19 pandemic is over - it's not for our vulnerable communities and encourages getting vaccinated for both covid-19 and the flu.

He suggests the quadrivalent flu vaccine for those 65 and older. Appointments are available for both at pharmacies around the county. One of the biggest questions people are asking is— is it safe to get both the covid-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

"Yes, you can! We've looked at the studies. It is safe to get at the same time and a lot of our vulnerable population have been getting it at the same time already," said Dr. Tseng.

He said that the side effects of getting both vaccines at the same time are nothing more than the typical aches and fevers that mean the body is doing its job.

"It's getting your body ready to fight off any of the infections either from covid or from the flu. You're building basically heat-seeking missiles to as soon as they show up — a target that area and destroy that virus," said Dr. Tseng.

Dr. Tseng said while we know there is still a possibility of getting sick after getting vaccinated it still prevents death.

"These two are powerful tools that we have to prevent you from dying unnecessarily," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Influenza#General Health#Linus Covid#Diseases
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
msn.com

Experts say a horrible flu season is coming

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

What Is the EV-D68 Virus? Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Kids Safe

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory notice on Sept. 9 regarding enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a severe respiratory illness found primarily in children. According to the CDC's release, healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions of the United States flagged to the...
KIDS
The Independent

Flu jabs: Everything you need to know about this year’s vaccine drive

As winter flu season approaches, the British public is being encouraged to get jabs in early to avoid falling ill.The NHS warns that people are more likely to be vulnerable to influenza in 2022 after two years of lockdown and social restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which conspired to keep us apart and inhibit the natural development of immunity.What’s more, experts have warned that a “twindemic” of influenza and Covid could strike simultaneously in the coming months and begin to develop from as early as October, rather than December as is usual, raising fresh concerns that a health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy