ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

“All-American” New Haven Takes A Victory Lap

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYzW0_0i3WfmeG00
Paul Bass Photo Elm City bred and thriving: Teirra, Ebony and Chaance Moore at Tuesday's event.

The Moore family — who found opportunities for better lives in public housing — served as the human face of a celebration of New Haven winning recognition as one of 10 ​“All-America” cities.

Housing authority and city leaders held the celebration late Tuesday afternoon at the rebuilt Mill River Crossing Housing development on Grand Avenue hard by I‑91.

The event commemorated the selection of New Haven as one of the annual 10 ​“All-America City” award winners chosen by the National Civic League. This year the league focused on how families, city governments, and private entities work together. New Haven won with an application detailing how the housing authority (aka Elm City Communities or ECC) works with 26 local organizations to offer job training, food, tutoring, safe streets, and fun activities to low-income families. Or, as the authority put it, how it runs programs based in public housing developments that offer​“positive social-emotional and educational development geared toward developing self-sufficient adults.” (Click here for a previous story with more details about the award.)

Tuesday’s gathering celebrated ​“some of of what’s really working in our community that we can build on,” said housing authority President Karen DuBois-Walton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAvOR_0i3WfmeG00
Anthony Santiago of the National League of Cities, second from right, presents award to, from left, schools Superintendent Iline Tracey, Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers, Mayor Justin Elicker, and housing authority chief Karen DuBois-Walton.

Take what has worked for Ebony Miller’s family.

Miller has raised her daughter Teirra and son Chaance Moore at the rebuilt Quinnipiac Terrace public housing development in Fair Haven. Chaance in his younger years struggled with math. Through one of the authority’s programs, he received tutoring that got him on track. Now he has been recomended for honors in math at Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School. Teirra overcame shyness through housing authroity programs, according to her mom, and now works for an ECC youth program while attending Gateway Community College. Mom Ebony has a good job with ECC managing the housing complex where she lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kns5_0i3WfmeG00
Mill River Crossing.

The material face of Tuesday’s celebration was the setting: the dazzling Mill River Crossing development that arose from the ashes of the notorious former Farnam Courts. It was one of numerous former rundown projects that the housing authority has rebuilt as attractive communities in New Haven, from West Rock to Monterey (formerly Elm Haven) to Q Terrace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8Jjj_0i3WfmeG00
Kids playing in interior courtyard during Tuesday's celebration.

Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers spoke of how she sometimes hung out at Farnam as a kid. While parking her car to participate in Tuesday’s event, she said, she looked around at her surroundings and asked herself: ​“Where am I?”

“It’s beautiful,” she remarked.

“I remember when the bus stop was on the corner” in her youth ​“and people were scared to get off the bus to go to Ferraro’s” Market, Walker-Myers said. ​“It was called the ghetto. It’s not the ghetto anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZ7Ul_0i3WfmeG00
New interior-development streets at Mill River Crossing named after late Farnam Courts tenant leader Annie Sellers, architect Regina Winters, housing authority leader Sheila Bell, and Mayor John DeStefano Jr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Love (146) Is Back In Town

Under a banner reading ​“National Champions,” a celebratory ribbon was cut to commemorate 20 years of local and international anti-human trafficking advocacy and prevention work. Supporters and staff of the nonprofit Love146 cut that ribbon Wednesday afternoon to dually celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary and reopening of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

City, state leaders tour ‘El Mercado’ in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the cultures, achievements, and history of Hispanic Americans. In Connecticut, 17% of residents are Hispanic. On Tuesday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, along with the Spanish American Merchants Association, tour “El Mercado.” It’s a fresh market featuring numerous […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo

Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia's Resurgence Summarized In The New York Times

ANSONIA — The City of Ansonia’s resurgence was recognized in a real estate article published Wednesday in The New York Times. Ansonia was featured in an article titled ​“Ansonia, Conn.: A Small City With a Sense of History,” as part of the ​“Living Here” series in the newspaper. The article is available online, but a subscription is required to read the article.
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Tikkaway Goes Away

A beloved Downtown restaurant specializing in healthy, ​“fast-casual” Indian meals has shuttered its doors. Tikkaway, a restaurant whose devoted customers included Downtown workers, Yale students, and even former President Bill Clinton, closed in August. Gopi Nair founded the restaurant at 135 Orange St. in 2013, aiming to provide affordable, nutritious, and dietary-restriction-friendly Indian recipes for customers on the go.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Public Housing#All America#Fair Haven#The National Civic League#Quinnipiac
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

Ground Broken On Addiction Recovery Hub

A community of healthcare partners and political backers gathered in the Hill to celebrate the groundbreaking of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center’s new hub for behavioral health and substance abuse services. That was the scene Thursday at 149 Minor St., which is the construction site of the community health...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan

EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
New Haven Independent

16 Condos OK’d For City Point

A Stratford-based builder won permission to construct 16 more condos in City Point as part of the final phase of development for the Breakwater Bay Condominiums. Local land-use commissioners granted that approval Wednesday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Harvest Festival Is Saturday On Main Street

ANSONIA — The city’s annual Harvest Festival will make its autumnal return downtown this weekend. The festival, hosted by the Ansonia Cultural Commission, will take over Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Admission is free, and free parking will be available on East and West Main streets, as well as in the former Big Y parking lot.
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Yale Art Exhibit Spotlights Celebrated Yoruban Sculptor

The piece, by famed Nigerian sculptor Moshood Olúṣọmọ Bámigbóyè, depicts two mothers with two twins. The style is soaked in tradition, but the sculptor has also found his own voice within that tradition, and in turn, given his subjects their own voices as well. Look closely, into the abstraction, and you can see the individual expressions of the figures, the things that make them unique, perhaps a mixture of dignity and worry in the adults, a sense of determination and mischief in the children. Look even more closely and you understand more of the relationships among the figures. The two mothers are themselves twins, and they are supporting each other; their outside arms, meanwhile, are there to protect and guide all of their children. They’re a small society unto themselves, even as they’re connected to everyone around them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

How To Help Puerto Rico

New Haven Puerto Rican community leaders have joined with colleagues statewide to relaunch an aid effort to Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island. The Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades Festivals made that announcement in a release issued Tuesday. “As we have learned from past, we must...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man injured in Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured during a shooting Wednesday on Lilac Street in New Haven, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call at 12:40 p.m. of a person shot on Lilac Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. Officers located a 31-year-old who had a gunshot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy