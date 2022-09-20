ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

How To Help Puerto Rico

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyEXV_0i3WfZ7h00

New Haven Puerto Rican community leaders have joined with colleagues statewide to relaunch an aid effort to Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island.

The Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades Festivals made that announcement in a release issued Tuesday.

“As we have learned from past, we must be smart and strategic in our efforts. This is why in accordance with Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico’s request for the diaspora not to send humanitarian aid, at this time; we will not be organizing a statewide effort to collect humanitarian aid. Instead, we are relaunching ​‘CT Helps PR/ CT Ayuda PR,’ an online relief effort that was launched in the aftermath of the 2020 earthquake. Should you want to donate to our efforts you can do so by clicking here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newhavenarts.org

After Fiona, CT Puerto Rican Day Parades Put Out A Call For Help

A moment from New Haven's Puerto Rican Festival in August of this year. Lucy Gellman File Photo. When Joe Rodriguez heard that there was a hurricane headed toward Puerto Rico, his first thought was to get in touch with his family on the island. His mind, racing, went to the grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who live in Barranquitas.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven Independent

Love (146) Is Back In Town

Under a banner reading ​“National Champions,” a celebratory ribbon was cut to commemorate 20 years of local and international anti-human trafficking advocacy and prevention work. Supporters and staff of the nonprofit Love146 cut that ribbon Wednesday afternoon to dually celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary and reopening of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’

STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
STAMFORD, CT
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk Police Accepting Donations for Puerto Rico

Suffolk police are accepting donations for the residents of Puerto Rico, who have been hardhit by the Hurricane Fiona. The National Weather Service said that catastrophic and life-threatening flash, urban, and moderate to major river flooding, as well as mudslides, are likely for southern and eastern Puerto Rico through Tuesday because of rain from Fiona.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Phys.org

Hotel housing improves well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness

Housing individuals experiencing homelessness in hotel settings rather than congregate shelters is not a new concept. But the COVID-19 pandemic, which raised concern about reducing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, escalated hotel use to a scale not previously seen. And in the end, using hotels for temporary housing had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Union Complaint Further Stalls Crisis Team

New Haven’s police union has filed a labor complaint to hold off the city’s long-delayed initiative to dispatch social workers instead of cops in response to certain 911 calls. The union has submitted a complaint to the state’s Board of Labor Relations alleging that the city has been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ground Broken On Addiction Recovery Hub

A community of healthcare partners and political backers gathered in the Hill to celebrate the groundbreaking of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center’s new hub for behavioral health and substance abuse services. That was the scene Thursday at 149 Minor St., which is the construction site of the community health...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Puerto Rican
WTNH

City, state leaders tour ‘El Mercado’ in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the cultures, achievements, and history of Hispanic Americans. In Connecticut, 17% of residents are Hispanic. On Tuesday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, along with the Spanish American Merchants Association, tour “El Mercado.” It’s a fresh market featuring numerous […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New community in Hartford to provide health care and food

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homeless Family Doused

Bridgeport Police said: At 2242hrs on Wednesday September 21, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a female party indicating she is homeless and sometimes sleeps at the bus stop area at Huntington Plaza and wants to report a male party on a scooter threw a white product at her and her adult son. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR responded. BFD and AMR assessed both parties who both refused medical assistance. At this time the product was deemed to be a dry chem/extinguisher product or baking soda however; it was deemed nonhazardous.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker calls for crackdown on ghost guns

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easy-to-purchase, and almost impossible to track, ghost guns have become an outlet for criminals to skirt Connecticut’s robust firearm registration and background check laws. “All you need is a drill, it’s really that simple,” said Connecticut Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. It was an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy