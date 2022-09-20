How To Help Puerto Rico

New Haven Puerto Rican community leaders have joined with colleagues statewide to relaunch an aid effort to Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona ravages the island.

The Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades Festivals made that announcement in a release issued Tuesday.

“As we have learned from past, we must be smart and strategic in our efforts. This is why in accordance with Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico’s request for the diaspora not to send humanitarian aid, at this time; we will not be organizing a statewide effort to collect humanitarian aid. Instead, we are relaunching ​‘CT Helps PR/ CT Ayuda PR,’ an online relief effort that was launched in the aftermath of the 2020 earthquake. Should you want to donate to our efforts you can do so by clicking here.”