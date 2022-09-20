Read full article on original website
Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found, husband still unaccounted for
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have found a body believed to be of a missing woman from Moses Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says a farmer found the body in tall grass near Kintschi Road, which is north of Sprague. It was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The LCSO says the body matches the...
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was...
City of Spokane settles with David Novak’s family
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
911 Outage affecting multiple counties
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. They...
Spokane Police identify suspect in cryptocurrency scam
The Spokane Police Department’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) is actively investigating an apparent scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. Last Friday, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert to consumers to be aware of such elaborate cryptocurrency scams as the BBB has seen a recent uptick in reports from victims.
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol. According to WSP, the crash blocked one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. That lane has since...
West Glen neighbors turn to C.O.P.S. after being fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Damaged garages, stolen vehicles, and needles lying around their complex have pushed neighbors living in the West Glen neighborhood of Spokane to say “enough is enough”. Neighbors say they have trouble getting police to help with property crimes in their area. Now, they’re turning to each other for help.
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
One arrested for vehicular assault for crash on SR 2 near Chattaroy
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault for a crash that occurred on State Route 2 north of Chattaroy. The accident occurred on Denison Chattaroy Road and SR 2. At least one person was seriously injured. WSDOT crews will be on the scene for a...
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
Spokane Police Department investigating scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by 'Crypto Mike'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen by a man referred to as "Crypto Mike." Multiple people in the Spokane area have reported there money has been stolen from Crypto Mike. According to SPD, he imitates an investor telling them to transfer money that he'll later invest in cryptocurrency. SPD said once the money is transferred, Mike disappears.
Firefighters rescue unconscious dog from N. Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters saved a dog from a North Spokane house fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews found dark smoke billowing from the front door of a duplex near N. Altamont St and E. Francis Ave. They quickly attacked the fire and found no one was home. Search crews did...
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
Multiple agencies put out garage turned house fire in Four Lakes
FOUR LAKES, Wash. - Multiple agencies responded to a garage turned house fire in Four Lakes on Thursday. According to Bill Dennstaedt, deputy chief for Spokane County Fire District #3, the cause of the fire is still unknown but the owner was able to get out safely. This is a...
