Carroll County, MD

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Timothy Lewis Carter Photo Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges.

Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.

The arrest came following after police received multiple tips from the public, and with the use of “investigative resources from the Maryland State Police and the Taneytown Police Department,” according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was arrested for manslaughter, and more charges are pending as the investigation into the crash continues.

He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to the Taneytown Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling (410) 386-5900 or emailing Cpl. Prushinski at MPrushinski@CarrollCountyMD.gov.

Maryland Crime & Safety
