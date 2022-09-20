ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WKBW-TV

How cities are trying to stop gun violence

Many communities are trying to figure out not just why gun violence happens, but how to stop it. Some cities are taking multiple approaches to find an answer and looking at issues that may not seem, at first, related to gun violence. Shardae Hoskins grew up on Indianapolis' East Side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

How to find free legal aid, court assistance in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are representing yourself in court, the paperwork can be confusing. That's why the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Center offers free resources to anyone who needs it. Who's using the Legal Resource Center?. A chance to hang out with his kids more often. That's what Matthew...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Government Technology

Indiana Police Departments Launch New Apps to Fight Crime

(TNS) — If you see something, say something. It's one of the biggest messages local police departments want the public to know. And now for Howard County residents, it's pretty much all just a click away. Back around July, the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office each...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal backyard stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man nicknamed “Porkchop” for an August homicide. Christopher Rawlings, 26, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop,” is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Aaron Flora. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Flora deceased in...
WTHR

IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Witham Health Services receives naloxone vending machine

A vending machine stocked with free medication used to reverse an opioid overdose is now available at Witham Health Services in Zionsville. The Lebanon-based hospital said the naloxone vending machine is one of 19 placed across the state and will be available for use by the public at its Zionsville location, 6085 Heartland Dr.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
