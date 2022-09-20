Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Docs: IMPD bodycam captures confession of suspect in shooting outside day care
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man suspected of fatally shooting the mother of his child outside of a day care admitted to the shooting, according to court documents acquired by News 8. Orlando Mitchell, 33, has been charged for the murder of 32-year-old Krystal Walton on Sept. 16. On Monday...
WKBW-TV
How cities are trying to stop gun violence
Many communities are trying to figure out not just why gun violence happens, but how to stop it. Some cities are taking multiple approaches to find an answer and looking at issues that may not seem, at first, related to gun violence. Shardae Hoskins grew up on Indianapolis' East Side.
IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
'We want justice': Families seek answers in hit-and-run deaths
Metro police say there have been more than 5,000 hit-and-runs this year. That includes some incidents that did not involve pedestrians. As of September 23, the city is one deadly hit-and-run away
Court Docs: 34 German Shepherds kept in 'deplorable conditions' all malnourished, 2 dead
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
How to find free legal aid, court assistance in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are representing yourself in court, the paperwork can be confusing. That's why the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Center offers free resources to anyone who needs it. Who's using the Legal Resource Center?. A chance to hang out with his kids more often. That's what Matthew...
Government Technology
Indiana Police Departments Launch New Apps to Fight Crime
(TNS) — If you see something, say something. It's one of the biggest messages local police departments want the public to know. And now for Howard County residents, it's pretty much all just a click away. Back around July, the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office each...
cbs4indy.com
3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
Greenwood students having serious discussions about domestic violence in new classes
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The eighth graders at Greenwood Middle School are having some very serious discussions about domestic violence in their newly-formed Family and Consumer Science (FACS) classes. The 150 students designed paper T-shirts, each honoring a domestic violence victim, telling their real-life tragic and fatal story. It’s called...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal backyard stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man nicknamed “Porkchop” for an August homicide. Christopher Rawlings, 26, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop,” is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Aaron Flora. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Flora deceased in...
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
WTHR
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
Current Publishing
Witham Health Services receives naloxone vending machine
A vending machine stocked with free medication used to reverse an opioid overdose is now available at Witham Health Services in Zionsville. The Lebanon-based hospital said the naloxone vending machine is one of 19 placed across the state and will be available for use by the public at its Zionsville location, 6085 Heartland Dr.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle.
WTHR
