INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were taken into custody after a police pursuit, crash and standoff on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning, IMPD said. Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway South Drive for a report that two people may have been trying to steal catalytic converters from cars. Responding officers found a vehicle matching the description given of the suspect car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, leading to the pursuit.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO