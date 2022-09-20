ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
IMPD: 2 men taken into custody following pursuit, crash and standoff on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were taken into custody after a police pursuit, crash and standoff on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning, IMPD said. Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway South Drive for a report that two people may have been trying to steal catalytic converters from cars. Responding officers found a vehicle matching the description given of the suspect car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, leading to the pursuit.
IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said...
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
