Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
IMPD: 2 men taken into custody following pursuit, crash and standoff on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were taken into custody after a police pursuit, crash and standoff on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning, IMPD said. Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway South Drive for a report that two people may have been trying to steal catalytic converters from cars. Responding officers found a vehicle matching the description given of the suspect car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, leading to the pursuit.
Police: Argument preceded deadly shooting on North Olney Street
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Indy's near northeast side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and Sherman Drive. An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of...
IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
'He is unconscious, what did you give him?' | Delaware County man charged with selling drugs leading to other man's death
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County man is charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death. Anthony Tiller is accused of providing what is believed to be Oxycodone pills to Brian Bell, who later overdosed and died June 18. Detectives identified Tiller after checking Bell's phone and...
Police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the vehicle that hit and killed a man on the city's southwest side late Tuesday. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Harding Street (State Road 37) at Epler Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 465. Police said an off-duty civilian...
3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect found guilty in shooting that injured 2 judges at Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting two judges at a downtown Indianapolis White Castle has been convicted on a handful of charges. Brandon Kaiser was convicted of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. Police said the shooting happened...
IMPD identifies suspect vehicle in July hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have identified a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in July. Detectives shared photos Tuesday of a black 2006-2012 Dodge Nitro that might be connected to the fatal crash on North Shadeland Avenue. IMPD officers were called to...
Indiana Supreme Court to hear appeal of Gas City woman found guilty of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court is hearing an appeal of a Gas City woman for the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter in September 2019. Amanda was found guilty in August 2021 of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. The jury recommended the sentence after convicting her of murder, neglect of a dependent and strangulation.
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman gets probation for driving through protesters in Kokomo in 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. — A woman who was accused of driving through a group of protestors during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kokomo in May 2020 has been sentenced to 6 months supervised probation. Christa Redman, 34, was originally arrested on charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
2 firefighters suffer slight injuries battling large east Indianapolis fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters suffered slight injuries while battling a fire at an east Indianapolis car shop on Saturday. The fire started at 6014 Massachusetts Avenue, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street, a little after 5 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, three employees...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
Man dead, 2 others injured in shooting near Indianapolis church
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting near a north side church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Walter F. Goodloe, 61, was killed, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Two other men were wounded. Officers were called to check...
Prosecutor asks court to deny change of venue request for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Prosecutor's Office is asking the courts to deny a request made by Carl Roy Webb Boards II, the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Boards requested to move the venue for his trial outside of Madison County, where...
Hendricks County Highway Department employee killed in accident
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee lost his life in a construction accident Wednesday. At around 9:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to a fatal accident near County Road 450S, which is close to County Road 675W. The Hendricks County Highway Department was working near...
Beech Grove man sentenced for arson at Amtrak facility causing $1 million in damage
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for setting fire to two buildings at the Amtrak facility in Beech Grove on May 2, 2021. According to court documents, 35-year-old Casey Sage entered the grounds of the Amtrak facility on May 1, 2021.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0