ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month

Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022. This weekend-long event is perfect for every...
LAHASKA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Red Bank, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Entertainment
Red Bank, NJ
Government
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Count Basie
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Selena
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Elton John
92.7 WOBM

5 Miniature Golf Courses Not to Miss This Fall in Ocean County, NJ

TODAY is National Mini-Golf Day. I thought this would be a perfect place to remind you of some of the "best" mini-golf here at the Jersey Shore. It's fall tomorrow and it's about making memories and a great memory is playing mini-golf with the family. You chose the "best" of the best here in Ocean County and there were 5 that topped the list of mini-golf.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Art#Metlife Stadium#Performing#Basie Org#Carlton Theater#The Count Basie Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
92.7 WOBM

A Teacher Who Impacted Many And I Called A Friend

At best I was a very average student during my time at Central Regional High School but I developed relationships with some of my teachers that has carried on throughout the years. One of those special relationships was with identical twin sisters Lolita and Juanita Carfora who were revered Spanish teachers and spent 37 years sharing their love of the language and culture with students. I had them both during my high school years.
PINE BEACH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy