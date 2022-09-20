Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
Yardbarker
Listen to Saraya's (Paige) AEW theme song "Zombified"
For those of you who are wondering, the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is called "Zombified" by Falling In Reverse, the band which includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess. Scroll down to listen to the song. As...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Current WWE SmackDown Star Is Already A Hall Of Famer
Booker T is predicting that "WWE Smackdown" star Sheamus will someday join him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time world champion praised the Irish-born wrestler as someone who "has always been in my fave five," noting how his focus makes him stand out within WWE.
411mania.com
WWE News: Edmonton Oilers Co-Branded Shirt on Raw, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show
– WWE will have a co-branded t-shirt with he Edmonton Oilers for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw in Edmonton on Monday. You can check out that shirt below:. – UpUpDownDown had some more Battle of the Brands this week:. – WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the lineup below for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on USA Network:. * NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee. * Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs....
411mania.com
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
411mania.com
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22
-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name
Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE SVP James Kimball Explains The NXT Two-Year ‘Up or Out’ Rule
In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Fightful), WWE SVP of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball explained the two-year ‘Up or Out’ rule in NXT. He said: “Literally, six-month intervals. Two-year mark, you’re up or out. Obviously, there is a constant evaluation at the Performance Center. Coaching staff, our staff, on-site, all the time, constantly evaluating, but formal, deliberate evaluations occur in six-month periods. At that time…these all kind of flow around the same entry points. We’ll do a tryout and then a set of releases and churn out. Right now, our goal is to add volume, quality, and depth to developmental. Coming into this week, we have 110 talents in developmental. Our goal by the end of the year is 130. Sweet spot for us, long-term, is about 150. During COVID that number got below 100. We’re replenishing it, but we’re replenishing it with what we believe to be real premium, quality talent. To do that and to do it consistently, you have to make sure there are no bottlenecks. That boils down to archetypes too. Right now, in this tryout, there are 3 to 4 females who are 5’3” to 5’5”, 130 to 140 pounds, generally the same type of look. Eventually, it’s the same type of character. We have a few of those same archetypes and frames in developmental. We need to now be discipline. You have so many slots for this profile and that make-up. We come into the week thinking, while there may be some gaps, we need height on the female side. Here is a full system in place from a churn and a schedule against where evaluations take place and at that two-year mark, if you’ve not made it on NXT TV on a regular basis, this is not for you and it’s not for us.“
