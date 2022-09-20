ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In

The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
OAKLAND, CA
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Arn Anderson
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Tony Nese
411mania.com

Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam

As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
WWE
Yardbarker

Listen to Saraya's (Paige) AEW theme song "Zombified"

For those of you who are wondering, the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is called "Zombified" by Falling In Reverse, the band which includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess. Scroll down to listen to the song. As...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Madness#Combat#Aew News#Aew Rampage#Coach
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE

– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot

Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Current WWE SmackDown Star Is Already A Hall Of Famer

Booker T is predicting that "WWE Smackdown" star Sheamus will someday join him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time world champion praised the Irish-born wrestler as someone who "has always been in my fave five," noting how his focus makes him stand out within WWE.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the lineup below for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on USA Network:. * NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee. * Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs....
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks

This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company

That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22

-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name

Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental

WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE SVP James Kimball Explains The NXT Two-Year ‘Up or Out’ Rule

In an interview with Wrestlerant (via Fightful), WWE SVP of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball explained the two-year ‘Up or Out’ rule in NXT. He said: “Literally, six-month intervals. Two-year mark, you’re up or out. Obviously, there is a constant evaluation at the Performance Center. Coaching staff, our staff, on-site, all the time, constantly evaluating, but formal, deliberate evaluations occur in six-month periods. At that time…these all kind of flow around the same entry points. We’ll do a tryout and then a set of releases and churn out. Right now, our goal is to add volume, quality, and depth to developmental. Coming into this week, we have 110 talents in developmental. Our goal by the end of the year is 130. Sweet spot for us, long-term, is about 150. During COVID that number got below 100. We’re replenishing it, but we’re replenishing it with what we believe to be real premium, quality talent. To do that and to do it consistently, you have to make sure there are no bottlenecks. That boils down to archetypes too. Right now, in this tryout, there are 3 to 4 females who are 5’3” to 5’5”, 130 to 140 pounds, generally the same type of look. Eventually, it’s the same type of character. We have a few of those same archetypes and frames in developmental. We need to now be discipline. You have so many slots for this profile and that make-up. We come into the week thinking, while there may be some gaps, we need height on the female side. Here is a full system in place from a churn and a schedule against where evaluations take place and at that two-year mark, if you’ve not made it on NXT TV on a regular basis, this is not for you and it’s not for us.“
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy