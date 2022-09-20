ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossroads Mission will host a getaway raffle

By Abraham Retana
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
Crossroads Mission will have a getaway raffle on Sept. 23 at the Crossroads Mission Thrift Store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Escape the heat for a few days by entering in the Crossroads Mission getaway raffle.

The main prize is a trip to San Diego with tickets to the San Diego Zoo and a hotel room.

Each ticket is just 20 dollars.

You can purchase tickets at the Crossroads Mission Thrift Store.

"Money goes to the new men shelter building. We have the property behind green tree so very excited about the fundraiser. This money goes 100% towards that new men shelter that we will be building in the future," Crossroads Mission Community Affairs Director Barbara Rochester said.

The raffle is this on September 23 at 12 p.m. at the Crossroads Mission Thrift Store located at 550 West Eighth Street.

