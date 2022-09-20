Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $277 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot continues climbing as players get ready for another drawing Tuesday night.

So far, the jackpot has reached $277 million. There is a $149 million cash option, too.

During the 11 p.m. drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

The Powerball jackpot is also on the rise, currently sitting at $251 million. The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night.

