Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $277 million
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot continues climbing as players get ready for another drawing Tuesday night.
So far, the jackpot has reached $277 million. There is a $149 million cash option, too.
During the 11 p.m. drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.$1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make a decision
There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.
Check your winning numbers here.
The Powerball jackpot is also on the rise, currently sitting at $251 million. The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0