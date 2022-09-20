Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap
Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 16-22
The last week of the boys soccer season has featured a number of impressive performances, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, all across the state. Here are NJ.com’s selections for Players of the Week. These selections are made from games played between Friday, Sept. 16...
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury
The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for boxing match in Newark
Newark, N.J. native Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) faces Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (9/23/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson, 25, failed to make weight Thursday ahead of his fight against Conceicao and will be stripped of his two 130-pound titles, per championship fight rules governed by the WBO and WBC.
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reflects on Aaron Judge’s historic season
Aaron Judge is on his way to making history. Fans will be watching the remainder of the New York Yankees series against the Boston Red Sox this weekend to try to catch a glimpse of greatness. Judge needs one home run to tie Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single season record of 61.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s message after clinching playoff spot
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t address the team in the clubhouse after it clinched a playoff spot Thursday night. Following a thrilling 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium — capped by Josh Donaldson’s walk-off single — Boone hung back as the players held their post-victory celebration and Player of the Game coronation.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
New chief, promotions for North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue (PHOTOS)
David Donnarumma has been named the new chief of North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue, the fire department that covers all of northern Hudson County. Donnarummo and three others were promoted in ceremony Tuesday at Waterside Restaurant and Catering in North Bergen. Aside from the new chief, who was promoted from deputy chief, Glen Gavin was promoted from captain to battalion chief, and firefighters Gary Colombo and Kevin Todd were promoted to captain.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Add community gardens to Liberty State Park; More ideas for LSP; We principals deeply cared about Jersey City students; Dump Columbus | Letters
The people of the Garden State -- where our farmers are known to produce more than 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables -- shouldn’t face food access and inequity challenges. Yet, when the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced the state’s first ranking of food deserts earlier this year,...
NJ.com
NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0