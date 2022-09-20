ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap

Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
EMERSON, NJ
Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury

The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
LINDEN, NJ
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A

It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for boxing match in Newark

Newark, N.J. native Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) faces Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (9/23/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson, 25, failed to make weight Thursday ahead of his fight against Conceicao and will be stripped of his two 130-pound titles, per championship fight rules governed by the WBO and WBC.
NEWARK, NJ
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s message after clinching playoff spot

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t address the team in the clubhouse after it clinched a playoff spot Thursday night. Following a thrilling 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium — capped by Josh Donaldson’s walk-off single — Boone hung back as the players held their post-victory celebration and Player of the Game coronation.
BRONX, NY
New chief, promotions for North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue (PHOTOS)

David Donnarumma has been named the new chief of North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue, the fire department that covers all of northern Hudson County. Donnarummo and three others were promoted in ceremony Tuesday at Waterside Restaurant and Catering in North Bergen. Aside from the new chief, who was promoted from deputy chief, Glen Gavin was promoted from captain to battalion chief, and firefighters Gary Colombo and Kevin Todd were promoted to captain.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
Add community gardens to Liberty State Park; More ideas for LSP; We principals deeply cared about Jersey City students; Dump Columbus | Letters

The people of the Garden State -- where our farmers are known to produce more than 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables -- shouldn’t face food access and inequity challenges. Yet, when the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced the state’s first ranking of food deserts earlier this year,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
