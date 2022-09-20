Long before Baby Yoda captured the hearts of many in and out of the Star Wars franchise, one little fellow has been making fans swoon all over the "galaxy" thanks to their cuteness. Of course, we're talking about Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot and while the adorable little fellow was only featured in the 2017 sequel of the James Gunn-directed blockbuster, his popularity was more than enough to warrant him his own spinoff series on Disney+.

