Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi

Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity

Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Where to Watch and Stream David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust Free Online

Best sites to watch David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: VUDU Free ,Tubi TV Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for David Bowie & The Story of Ziggy Stardust on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer Free Online

Best sites to watch Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Pluto TV Tubi TV Retrocrush AsianCrush Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer online right now....
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
Where to Watch and Stream La Folle Soirée du Palmashow 2 Free Online

Cast: Grégoire Ludig David Marsais Florence Foresti Élie Semoun Charlie Bruneau. Unfortunately, La Folle Soirée du Palmashow 2 is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what is still considered the most popular streaming service, though. For $9.99 per month Basic, $15.99 Standard, or $19.99 Premium, you can enjoy a huge volume of TV shows, documentaries, kids content, and more.
Where to Watch and Stream Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Paul Reubens Kevin Carlson Laurence Fishburne Aaron Fletcher Ric Heitzman. Geners: Family Comedy TV Movie. Director: Paul Reubens. Release Date: Dec 21, 1988. About. Pee-wee Herman and pals are...
Where to Read Vermeil in Gold After the Anime

Vermeil in Gold is a fantasy anime that aired from July to September 2022. Before the series was adapted into an anime by Staple Entertainment, it was originally a manga series illustrated by Yoko Umezu and written by Kota Amana. Now that the anime is over, where can fans read Vermeil in Gold?
Illumination Teams With Mike Moon To Launch New Label Moonlight

Illumination is partnering with animation vet Mike Moon to form a new label, Moonlight. Moonlight will augment Illumination’s existing slate and produce animated films that push beyond the family genre. In addition to his new role as President of Moonlight, Moon will serve as a Senior Creative Advisor to Illumination. Moonlight’s films will be released under Illumination’s exclusive distribution deal with Universal. Moonlight will be based in Illumination’s Santa Monica headquarters. The new label’s films will be made in the Illumination Studios Paris pipeline. Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, exclaimed “We have an exceptionally talented group of artists, filmmakers and...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Dub Release Date: Will It Be Dubbed in English?

Prior to the release of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, Crunchyroll made an interesting announcement about the English dub of the upcoming season. So, will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 be dubbed in English? If so, when will it be released?. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is one of the...
Baby Groot's Surprising Filipino Origin Revealed

Long before Baby Yoda captured the hearts of many in and out of the Star Wars franchise, one little fellow has been making fans swoon all over the "galaxy" thanks to their cuteness. Of course, we're talking about Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot and while the adorable little fellow was only featured in the 2017 sequel of the James Gunn-directed blockbuster, his popularity was more than enough to warrant him his own spinoff series on Disney+.
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
