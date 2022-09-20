Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Protection order violation, Sept. 21, Antler Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies located...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Sept. 20, Ledoux Avenue, GPD. Officers located and stopped a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Gillette library remains closed today as water main break repair work continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library will remain closed today as repairs and cleanup continue after a water main break that occurred Monday, the library said in an 11:45 a.m. update it posted on Facebook. “We apologize for the disruption in service and hope to be back to...
county17.com
Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
county17.com
Former poaching witness charged with wanton destruction of big game
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man formerly associated with a poaching investigation as a witness has been charged with illegally shooting a deer from a vehicle and letting the animal go to waste, Campbell County court records say. Domonic Cerda, 18, has been charged with wanton destruction of a big...
county17.com
Gillette library to reopen Saturday for book sale, car show
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library, which is at 2101 S. 4-J Road in Gillette, will open again this weekend, but solely for two special events. The partial reopening follows nearly a week of repairs and cleanup after a water main broke Monday, pouring water into the library’s basement.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo residents reminded to secure property and lock up cars and homes
Buffalo Police Department Chief Sean Bissett is reminding residents to lock their homes and vehicles to protect their belongings. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Bissett told listeners about an incident that had taken place last month when two vehicles were broken into and credit cards were taken.
county17.com
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
county17.com
Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
county17.com
Missing Wright man has contacted family, sister says
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Emily Rippy, the sister of a Wright man who was reported missing last weekend, said their family has now heard from him, though he’s still missing. “First of all thank you so much for doing this story,” she told County 17 at 6:13 p.m. Sept. 17. “The amount of people in the area that shared it and reached out to us has been amazing. This afternoon Keith finally reached out to his daughter via phone. He called from a restricted number and he won’t tell us where he is but he is alive which relieves his family so very much. Thank you again because I do not believe it would have happened without this story.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Shadowy PACs Draw Concern in Campbell County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of shadowy political groups may have made a significant difference in Campbell County’s primary election last month. “Wyoming deserves to know who it is,” said former Campbell County Commissioner and state House candidate Micky Shober. “This is something...
county17.com
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 4 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Games featuring non-varsity opponents are not listed.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gillette (WY)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Gillette, WY?. Gillette, created in 1891, is Campbell County seat in Northeastern Wyoming, United States. It has a population of 34,267 from its 2022 census. The beautiful Gillette city is also called the Energy Capital of the United States...
county17.com
Stephan Zacharias resigns from Rockpile Museum educator position
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias resigned his position at the Rockpile Museum. His last day was Sept. 17, Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning told County 17 today. Zacharias had worked for the Rockpile Museum for about 3 and one-half years, Henning said. A position vacancy justification is...
county17.com
Gillette’s Paintbrush Elementary receives top grade on WDE school accountability assessment
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Paintbrush Elementary, which is at 1001 W. Lakeway Road in Gillette, excelled in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a state assessment. The Wyoming Department of Education released Sept. 14 its Accountability in Education Act School Performance Ratings for the past school year. Paintbrush is performing better on the assessment than it did before the pandemic.
