Eugene, OR

kslsports.com

Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts

SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
ABC4

Dallin Holker to transfer from BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tight end Dallin Holker has left the BYU football team and plans to transfer to another school when the portal opens in November. The former Lehi High School star is reportedly unhappy with his usage this year, as the Cougars have gotten out to a 2-1 start. Ironically, Holker is […]
PROVO, UT
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
seniorresource.com

What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Bill to help with seamless transition, if Orem votes for its own school district

OREM, Utah — In the November election, Orem residents will vote whether or not to split off from the Alpine School District and create their own school district. If Orem votes to create its own district, Utah Sen. Keith Grover (R-Provo) has opened a bill that would help address questions concerning boundaries.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Deseret News

Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?

Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

