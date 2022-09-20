Read full article on original website
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts
SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
Dallin Holker to transfer from BYU
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tight end Dallin Holker has left the BYU football team and plans to transfer to another school when the portal opens in November. The former Lehi High School star is reportedly unhappy with his usage this year, as the Cougars have gotten out to a 2-1 start. Ironically, Holker is […]
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
Bill to help with seamless transition, if Orem votes for its own school district
OREM, Utah — In the November election, Orem residents will vote whether or not to split off from the Alpine School District and create their own school district. If Orem votes to create its own district, Utah Sen. Keith Grover (R-Provo) has opened a bill that would help address questions concerning boundaries.
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?
Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi
Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.
‘They’re all in imminent danger’: Video shows violence after Utah prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER, Utah – Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah’s Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
A tale of two Steves: Davis County voters face confusion over two write-in’s named Steve
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — There are two candidates, both named Steve, now running as write-ins for a seat in Utah’s House in Davis County. Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, is the sitting lawmaker while Steve Fershtut joined the race on the last day in the last hours of the filing deadline.
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
