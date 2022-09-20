Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Keller Crossing Guard Dresses Up on the Job to Brighten Students' Days
A crossing guard in Keller is going above and beyond getting kids safely to school. She's giving them something good to start their day. Charla Lee is a crossing guard at Willis Lane Elementary School. She saw administrators working the crosswalk and decided she had the time for the job.
fox4news.com
Vigil held to remember beloved youth coach in Celina who suffered fatal heart attack
CELINA, Texas - Members of a Collin County community gathered Wednesday night to honor a man who acted as a coach and mentor to many young athletes. Trey Boddie died after suffering a heart attack. He was only 39 years old. He coached youth softball, baseball, basketball, and football, impacting...
Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Bag Ladies' Upcycle Plastic Bags into Bedrolls
The spare bedroom in Terri Fowler's Fort Worth home is filled with bags of bags. The retiree weaves them into bedrolls for people experiencing homelessness. "I think we all need to help in any way we can," Fowler said. "People shouldn't have to live like that." Fowler is among a...
checkupnewsroom.com
Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help
Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
texasmetronews.com
An Evening Honoring the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean is Scheduled
A conversation with renowned author and professor Eric Michael Dyson and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price will be featured at the annual Red Tie Gala 2022 Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Botham Jean. Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Mavericks will introduce the powerful speakers who will discuss the issues of the day. The entertainment for the evening will include performances by Lesley Christmas, Aldin Elmo Norville, and Brandt Jean. Angela Blair Jeffries, a multi-talented entertainer, will host the event.
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Tex Lifted Into Place Ahead of the State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas will reopen its gates in just one week, and Big Tex is getting ready for his big debut. The 55-foot man will be lifted by crane into his place at 'Big Tex' circle on Friday at 10 a.m. Big Tex is sporting new duds this...
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
This Cute Little Condo is a Bit of a Hidden Gem With Lots to Love
This little condo is a bit of a hidden gem. It’s in West Richardson, has easy access to North Central Expressway (which means easy access to basically the world), and it’s close to cute restaurants and shops. It’s a chill little area and a true community. Like a...
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food bank hosts its last mega food distribution event
FORT WORTH, Texas - As we've previously reported, the toll of inflation is hurting families' bottom line and that of the organizations that serve them. The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been holding mega food distributions since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday, it held its last one. Since the...
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex. The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
dmagazine.com
Photo Dump (9/21/22)
Sometimes I walk a mile and take a dozen photos. Sometimes I walk a dozen miles and take one photo. This weekend was more of the latter than the former. I walked 17 miles on Saturday—“why?” is sort of the why—and I think I took one photo of the dam at White Rock and that was about it. I was connected with my surroundings, but I didn’t really feel the need to document. Or maybe I just didn’t see anything worth storing anywhere other than my brain. It happens. It can be better when it does.
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's What Sold at Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage No-Reserve Auction
Richard Rawlings, a Dallas car customizer known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s reality show Fast N’ Loud, collected over $1 million after selling 28 vehicles in his vintage car collection. His no-reserve auction that began Sept. 7 was intended to liquidate cars, trucks and motorcycles that...
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Armed Antifa Showed Up to My Protest Against Children’s Drag Shows
This past weekend, I learned that the Left wants to sexualize children so badly that they will even encourage Antifa criminals to show up in black bloc at children’s drag shows with AR-15s – simply to intimidate the normal people protesting who do not want grown men dressed as women stripping for kids.
