Las Vegas, NV

You’re Invited To Raiderettes The Studio

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
 2 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Football’s fabulous females have opened their official dance studio doors to the community. Roqui Theus stopped by to get the details just before the Raiderettes head to The Aces Championship Parade.

If your local middle or high school would like to set up a dance workshop with the Raiderettes… visit Raiderettesthestudio.com to contact the squad!

