ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Annual high-power U.N. meetings start with U.S. looking to shore up unity on Ukraine

By Tracy Wilkinson
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12N7qG_0i3Wa6be00
Former President Clinton speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who appears virtually during a Clinton Global Initiative event on Sept. 20. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — The world’s leaders converged on the United Nations on Tuesday for the opening sessions of the body’s annual General Assembly, held in person for the first time in three years, but with twin crises of war in Ukraine and famine in Africa weighing heavily on the gathering.

President Biden, who addresses the assembly on Wednesday, and his diplomatic team are working to buoy unity among allies to continue arming and supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. With winter coming and fuel prices soaring, U.S. officials fear some European countries may be tempted to slim down their support.

The war has hurt gas supplies but done even more damage to the export of millions of tons of grain, fertilizer and cooking oil, exacerbating famine and food shortages in many parts of the world, but particularly in Africa. As a result, some African governments have refused to join Western efforts to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Biden administration hopes to offer reassurances to them.

But those options are elusive. The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, insisted that the sessions, which take place over two weeks, will not be dominated by Ukraine, but also acknowledged that the war has triggered a “crisis of confidence” for the U.N.

“Certainly, other countries have expressed a concern that we have not — as we focus on Ukraine, we are not paying attention to what is happening in other crises around the world,” she said. “We know that as this horrible war rages across Ukraine, we cannot ignore the rest of the world.”

Another senior State Department official said later that countries of the global South were in fact receptive to U.S. efforts, especially in renewing grain exports out of Ukraine.

“They see us meeting them where they are,” the official said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. “Everybody, not just Europe and Ukraine, is paying the price for this war, especially the global South.”

The goal to shift focus beyond Ukraine, however, was made all the more difficult Tuesday when Russia-backed separatists announced plans to plow ahead with referendums in regions of Ukraine they occupy. Western officials have called the vote a sham that would be used by separatists to falsely claim that the regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — should be part of Russia and that residents support the idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPFWS_0i3Wa6be00

Biden is expected to roundly criticize that and other aspects of what the administration calls Putin’s escalation. There are concerns that Putin may launch a full-scale mobilization of Russian troops that would significantly intensify the fighting, just as Ukrainian forces have made important gains in retaking some of their territory.

“The United States will never recognize Russia’s claims to purportedly annex any parts of Ukraine,” said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor. “And we will never recognize this territory as anything other than a part of Ukraine. We reject Russia’s actions unequivocally.”

Other world leaders attending the General Assembly, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, joined in the condemnation. Putin is not in attendance and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is the only official who will be allowed to address the assembly remotely by video. The last two General Assemblies were virtual or partly virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic along with climate change were already depleting agricultural output and food supplies in many parts of the world. Then Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion cut off shipping from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, plunging more regions into dire food insecurity. The World Food Program estimates at least 160 million people are facing possible starvation, primarily in the global South.

The U.N. brokered a deal with Russia that liberated grain shipments, and senior State Department officials said the amount of exports is approaching pre-invasion levels. About half of the exports are going to the global South, the officials said.

“It has been a real life-saving mechanism,” one of the officials said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. effort to shore up support for Ukraine got some good news from Britain. Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government would match or exceed the record amount of military aid it committed to Ukraine this year, about $2.6 billion.

But the overall mood at this year’s General Assembly was grim.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres summed it up, citing myriad conflicts beyond just Ukraine — financial crisis and poverty in much of the world and lack of education for children, along with climate and health emergencies and the prospects of famine. Underlying it all is the inability of world leaders, including the U.N., to solve the problems.

“The divergence between developed and developing countries, between North and South, between the privileged and the rest, is becoming more dangerous by the day,” Guterres said. “It is at the root of the geopolitical tensions and lack of trust that poison every area of global cooperation, from vaccines to sanctions to trade.”

Nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction,” he added. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
VLADIMIR PUTIN
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Food Security#Ukraine War Politics#U N#United Nations#The United Nations#General Assembly#European#African#Russian
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
432K+
Followers
70K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy