Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

Congratulations 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society

(MURFREESBORO) The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a "behind the scenes" look at the inner workings of the county's largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister Honored By City

(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford County, TN

Government
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN
Nashville Scene

Republican Leaders Take Aim at Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic

Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after right-wing activist and media figure Matt Walsh posted a thread on social media calling into question the clinic’s actions. “The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cameron Sexton
Jimmy Turner
thunderboltradio.com

Riverbend prisoner charged with killing another inmate

A state prison inmate is charged with murdering another prisoner at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville. TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says agents began investigating the homicide in February and later determined that 52-year-old inmate Robert Dewayne Bryant was responsible for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Bradley Johnson. On August...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Hear our two part show about Stepping Stones Safe Haven AND the Rutherford County Library System in today's podcast

During the first segment of the Action Line on Friday, WGNS spoke with Wendy Styer of Stepping Stones Safe Haven. On the show, Styer talked about Stepping Stones focus on single women and women with children who are experiencing homelessness, mental illness, addiction and domestic violence. She also discussed their shelter for homeless women.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
#Judicial District#Tn#Drug Court#Recovery Court
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Sheriff's Department with Sgt. Sean Vinson

Sgt. Sean Vinson covers upcoming events as well as seasonal traffic issues:. Safety seat installation check-up this Saturday (9/24/2022) 9AM-Noon at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (1272 Garrison Dr.). Trunk or Treat where all agencies give out treats and also display their emergency equipment. This is at the State Drivers License office...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

