Congratulations 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society
(MURFREESBORO) The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 - 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a "behind the scenes" look at the inner workings of the county's largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister Honored By City
(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
‘When I started testosterone, everything clicked’: Trans man responds to lawmakers considering new transgender restrictions
Henry Seaton is a trans man who hopes Leader Johnson and others take the time to listen to his and other trans people's stories about how gender-affirming treatment can save lives.
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
Jail expansion set to double inmate capacity in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The $42 million expansion is nearly complete at the Wilson County Jail, with the sheriff saying this couldn’t come soon enough as growth in the area continues to be a double-edged sword. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan tells News 2 the plan is to transfer inmates to the new facility […]
Republican Leaders Take Aim at Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic
Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after right-wing activist and media figure Matt Walsh posted a thread on social media calling into question the clinic’s actions. “The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt...
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
Riverbend prisoner charged with killing another inmate
A state prison inmate is charged with murdering another prisoner at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville. TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says agents began investigating the homicide in February and later determined that 52-year-old inmate Robert Dewayne Bryant was responsible for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Bradley Johnson. On August...
Hear our two part show about Stepping Stones Safe Haven AND the Rutherford County Library System in today's podcast
During the first segment of the Action Line on Friday, WGNS spoke with Wendy Styer of Stepping Stones Safe Haven. On the show, Styer talked about Stepping Stones focus on single women and women with children who are experiencing homelessness, mental illness, addiction and domestic violence. She also discussed their shelter for homeless women.
What mental health experts are seeing in Metro schools after five threats in a week
School-based therapists say anxiety levels are high among students and they are absorbing the stresses of adults around them.
Retired superintendent sounds alarm on overhaul needed
A retired superintendent is sounding an alarm about the possible crumbling of public education, unless there's a major overhaul.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated bullying, assaults at La Vergne Lake Elementary
Amber Nabi says her daughter was assaulted Monday, but she wasn't notified until Wednesday.
TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case
DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Department with Sgt. Sean Vinson
Sgt. Sean Vinson covers upcoming events as well as seasonal traffic issues:. Safety seat installation check-up this Saturday (9/24/2022) 9AM-Noon at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (1272 Garrison Dr.). Trunk or Treat where all agencies give out treats and also display their emergency equipment. This is at the State Drivers License office...
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
‘It’s murder’: TN Lawmakers push for harsher penalties targeting the fentanyl epidemic
It's a problem across the state. Earlier this month, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, joining a multi-state effort, urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction."
