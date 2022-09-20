(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.

