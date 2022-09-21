ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WRAL News

Trump throws support behind NC Republicans at Wilmington rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of North Carolina Republicans at a rally in Wilmington on Friday night. Thousands were at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport to hear from Trump. People in line said they came from various parts of the country including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They said they realize how much North Carolina is a battleground state.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Trump endorses Sandy Smith for eastern NC congressional seat

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Republican Sandy Smith, who is battling for a congressional seat in eastern North Carolina. “Sandy … you have my total endorsement,” Trump said during a speech at the Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport. “You get out and win that race.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Federal audit questions NC contracts used to help rebuild after Hurricane Matthew, says $2.5 million in funds unaccounted for

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new federal audit questions how the state agreed to contracts worth millions of dollars intended to help with hurricane relief. Much of the criticism from state lawmakers recent years has been North Carolina is too slow in getting federal funds out the door to help rebuild hurricane damaged homes. This new audit instead calls out the state for a lack of documentation for money it did spend.
WRAL News

Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
SANTA FE, NM
WRAL News

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, OKLA. — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
WRAL News

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WRAL News

Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
HONOLULU, HI
WRAL News

Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion

PHOENIX — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
ARIZONA STATE
