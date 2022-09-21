Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Trump throws support behind NC Republicans at Wilmington rally
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of North Carolina Republicans at a rally in Wilmington on Friday night. Thousands were at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport to hear from Trump. People in line said they came from various parts of the country including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They said they realize how much North Carolina is a battleground state.
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, OHIO — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June...
The story behind North Carolina's pyramids on the market for $675,000
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Two colorful pyramids, one unfinished, reign over 18 acres of Rockwell, North Carolina. They were the vision of an eccentric North Carolina architect, who died before he could complete his project. The attempt at a modern-style home is an odd sight for Rowan County, which is...
Trump endorses Sandy Smith for eastern NC congressional seat
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Republican Sandy Smith, who is battling for a congressional seat in eastern North Carolina. “Sandy … you have my total endorsement,” Trump said during a speech at the Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport. “You get out and win that race.”
Federal audit questions NC contracts used to help rebuild after Hurricane Matthew, says $2.5 million in funds unaccounted for
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new federal audit questions how the state agreed to contracts worth millions of dollars intended to help with hurricane relief. Much of the criticism from state lawmakers recent years has been North Carolina is too slow in getting federal funds out the door to help rebuild hurricane damaged homes. This new audit instead calls out the state for a lack of documentation for money it did spend.
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations. Brown entered the program that year with high hopes: she wanted to do...
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons
HOLDENVILLE, OKLA. — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
Durham schools, residents resist ShotSpotter request to put gunshot detectors on their buildings
DURHAM, N.C. — A company that sells and installs a controversial gunshot detection technology is looking to install their technology throughout Durham.
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge
HONOLULU — A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to...
Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion
PHOENIX — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
Risk to student safety cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
Son of lieutenant governor's chief of staff dies in apparent accidental shooting
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young man, who family members said shot himself by accident. Jake LiVecchi, 20, is the son of Brian LiVecchi, the chief of staff and general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The elder...
