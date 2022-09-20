Read full article on original website
Related
The Feds Want Manufacturers To Take Responsibility For Stopping Drunk Driving
Ever since the first car hit the road, drunk drivers have been an issue. This scourge on society has become so bad that, according to the NHTSA, more than 10,000 people die on average per year due to alcohol-related incidents on our roads. Alcohol-related road deaths have declined in recent years, partly thanks to increased car safety, but the numbers have hit a plateau, and now the federal government is placing pressure on the NHTSA and the private sector to figure out how to cut deaths and save lives.
One-Third of Adults Who Combine Alcohol and Marijuana Get Behind the Wheel
A new study reveals sober facts about drinking and using drugs and before getting behind the wheel.
Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise
Fewer U.S. teenagers are drinking and smoking these days, but marijuana and vaping have gained in popularity -- particularly among kids with lots of unsupervised free time. Those are among the findings of a new study tracking substance use trends among American teens over the past 30 years. The researchers...
Comments / 0