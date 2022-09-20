Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
That’s What They Said: It’s Wojo Rehab Season!
It was only a matter of time before it happened. On Tuesday, Seth Davis and The Athletic published what will probably end up as the first step of the rehabilitation process of former Marquette men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski’s coaching career. There is no other way to read Davis 3,000+ word profile of the former Duke assistant without saying “ah, yes, this is designed to make Wojciechowski appeal as a hire to other athletic directors to get him a new job in coaching.”
kslsports.com
Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts
SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
Badger Herald
Football: Braelon Allen’s chances at a Heisman Trophy
In his senior year at Fond Du Lac High School, Braelon Allen became a sensation. Allen, a four-star linebacker committed to Wisconsin, had one of the most dominant seasons Wisconsin high school football had ever seen. In the seven games Fond Du Lac played that season, Allen made 44 tackles,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Star humiliated, new 'Strange' piece of reality
MILWAUKEE - A star gets humiliated and a new "Strange" piece of reality. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
CBS 58
Cheese curd fanatics will have their own festival this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood will play host to a festival this weekend, one truly made for Wisconsinites. The event is called Squeak Fest, a celebration taking place in honor of Clock Shadow Creamery's 10th anniversary. To learn more about Squeak Fest, we were joined by Kristin Hueneke, executive chef for Lakefront Brewery, to discuss what to expect.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
shepherdexpress.com
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?
Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
shorewoodripples.com
Local socialist politician wins assembly seat
Darrin Madison talks with Shorewood youth socialist advocate. This past August, Darrin Madison won the democratic primary for the 10th State Assembly District, and with no republican competitor, is the de facto winner of the seat. Madison, with the help of the Milwaukee Chapter of DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) and the Shorewood High School Chapter of YDSA(DSA’s Youth Branch), organized an impressive campaign, with a large canvassing effort across Shorewood and Milwaukee. It was another victory for socialists in Milwaukee, proving that the resurgent left can win big in Wisconsin and Milwaukee yet again, as they used to be able to do with the sewer socialists. I had a chance recently to talk with him about the race, and his prior work with SHS students.
Chicago-based Pilot Project buying Milwaukee Brewing Co. for $8M
Chicago-based brewery incubator Pilot Project is buying the ailing Milwaukee Brewing Co. near Fiserv Forum for $8 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal confirmed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
Progressive Rail Roading
Minnesota, Wisconsin DOTs seek input on Twin Cities-Chicago passenger-rail project
The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are soliciting comments on the proposed Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger-Rail Project, which would add a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile, Chicago-to-Twin Cities corridor. The TCMC service would operate on Amtrak's existing long-distance Empire Builder route. It would increase daily...
