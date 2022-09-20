Missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; her body disposed of, police say

ATLANTA — Police have arrested one person they believe to be responsible for the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.

Police on Tuesday announced that they think that Lenoir was killed and her body disposed of.

Lenior was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree St.

“Within the first 24 hours of this case, our missing persons unit, was able to utilize technology and video information to disclose the last known location for Allahnia. The initial information showed that Allahnia was last seen on July 31st at 1660 Peachtree Street, which is the Peachtree Midtown Apartments,” Major Peter Malecki with Atlanta Police told Channel 2 Action News.

Arrest records show Diante Reynolds was taken into custody on Sept. 9.

Reynolds is charged with murder, concealing death of another, financial identity fraud, forgery in the first degree, tampering with evidence, and possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II with intent to distribute.

Atlanta police believe Lenoir died inside a unit at Peachtree Midtown Apartments.

“We did know that she did not, at any point, leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord. We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and was potentially relocated to an undetermined location,” Malecki said.

Police say they are still searching for 29-year-old Steven Oboite, who they believe is also a suspect in the incident. Oboite has a warrant for felony murder and concealing death of another.

In August, Jannette Jackson, Lenoir’s mother, told Channel 2 Action News: “Nobody deserves to just disappear. Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on my side or my daughter’s side is hurting — is painful. All I know is that they said she was ID-ed coming in but not coming out.”

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department.

“Our ultimate goal is to locate the body of Allahnia and be able to provide closure for this grieving family,” Malecki said.

At this time police have been unable to locate Lenoir’s remains.

The mother of Allahnia Lenoir released the following statement:

“We knew that this was going to be a race against time, but until her body is recovered – we remain hopeful. We know that the tips from the public and all of the media attention has helped to get us this far in finding my daughter. We are asking for you to please contact APD or crime stoppers if you have any information on the whereabouts of the second suspect, Steven Oboite, in this case.”, says Jannette Jackson, mother of Allahnia Lenoir.

