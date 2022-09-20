ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Community leaders change roles for PPS Principal for a Day program

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria community leaders are stepping out of their normal roles and into the classroom, as part of Peoria Public Schools’ Principal for a Day Experience.

This Tuesday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali served as principal at her alma mater Manual High School.

She shadowed full-time principal Devon Hawks, met with students, and even made announcements.

Mayor Ali said it was a rewarding experience to see a principal in action and what’s happening within Peoria schools.

“It’s really fascinating to go and see the types of courses that are being offered here, lots of creative, innovative classes that are hands-on, many of them, practical education, and the students really enjoying the work,” Ali said.

To finish their Principal for a Day experience, participants took part in a roundtable with Peoria Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat.

Other participants included:

  • Mark Roberts, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois
  • Maestro George Stelluto, Music Director of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

