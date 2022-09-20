Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”

Read full article on original website
Related
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock
Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock. It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract. Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat...
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
Yoel Romero claps back at “pampered” Israel Adesanya for his recent comments: “How many fights does Izzy have that are boring? You see?”
Yoel Romero has fired back at Israel Adesanya. Adesanya recently looked back on a low point in his career, which was the Romero fight, and put much of the blame on the now Bellator fighter. That fight served as the main event of UFC 248 and resulted in what many fans and analysts refer to as a snooze fest.
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Rivalry With Conor McGregor and UFC 229 Aftermath; ‘I Have to Bite His Heart’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘ to discuss some of the events throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. Of course, you can’t talk about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child
There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
UFC commentator Joe Rogan reveals when he will leave the promotion: “That’s in my contract”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed when he will leave the promotion. The comedian, podcaster, and MMA analyst is one of the longest-tenured UFC figures. Rogan first began working for the UFC in 1997, as a backstage interviewer. He remained in that role for five years, until Dana White and ZUFFA bought the promotion.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reacts to Jose Aldo release, names top ‘Junior’ moment from storied UFC career
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, still considered by some fighters to be the greatest of all time in the 145-pound weight class, had a long and noteworthy career inside the Octagon, but one “Junior” moment stands above all others. At least for UFC President Dana White. “I...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0