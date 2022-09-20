Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”

There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO