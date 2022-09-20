ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”

By Josh Evanoff
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock

Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock. It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract. Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat...
CELEBRITIES
mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Merab Dvalishvili
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Rob Font
The Spun

Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Wec#Ufc 278#Polish#Mma
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury

Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child

There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy