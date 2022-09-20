ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Threats That Prompted Downers Grove Library to Cancel Drag Bingo Are Part of National Trend, Experts Say

By Charlie Wojciechowski
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 18

Guest
2d ago

Is anyone surprised it’s become part of a national trend? It’s one thing to allow people to be who they are, but don’t shove it down our throat or even try to convince my child (in the classroom) it’s one bit normal. Hell no.

Reply(3)
4
Ketoballs
2d ago

Sean Casten sounds disappointed...I guess his halter top and garter belt will have to go back into the closet again...

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media

"Less is better," said Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office when advising parents against sharing their child's information online With the new school year in full swing, police are warning parents about a popular first-day-of-school trend on social media. Officers are urging parents not to share critical and private information about their children when posting beginning-of-the-year photos. Oftentimes, these photos feature a child holding a festive sign that reveals the child's school, grade, teacher, and details about them such as favorite food and color, as...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Downers Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward

For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN News

LaGrange School District, Pilsen art gallery welcome migrant children: ‘We wrap our arms and hearts around the families’

LAGRANGE, Ill. — As migrants arrived in Chicago after being bused from Texas, they have typically stayed at the Salvation Army for several days before being moved into hotels in the surrounding suburbs. Delilah Martinez — owner of Vault Gallerie in Pilsen — has been working to meet up with migrants and bring donations to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
DES PLAINES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Hate Crime#Suburbs
NBC Chicago

Migrating Birds

Advocacy groups in Chicago and around the United States are asking the public for help as millions of birds take to the skies for their annual migration south.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador

NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman took 3-year-old nephew from home to Lake Michigan before pushing him into water

CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged.The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a child. Police said Moreno pushed the boy, Josiah Brown, into the water Monday afternoon and made no attempt to rescue him. Prosecutors called her actions premeditated.Josiah is on a ventilator at Lurie Children's Hospital. He has a swollen brain, bleeding in his lungs and went into cardiac arrest...
DES PLAINES, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy