Threats That Prompted Downers Grove Library to Cancel Drag Bingo Are Part of National Trend, Experts Say

CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged.The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery of a child. Police said Moreno pushed the boy, Josiah Brown, into the water Monday afternoon and made no attempt to rescue him. Prosecutors called her actions premeditated.Josiah is on a ventilator at Lurie Children's Hospital. He has a swollen brain, bleeding in his lungs and went into cardiac arrest...

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO