Sherri Papini's Ex Says He Is Focusing on His Kids in Wake of Wife's Sentencing for Kidnapping Hoax

insideedition.com
Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing
A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
He murdered his parents when he was 12. Did he kill again a decade later?
On March 5, 1993, 12-year-old Rick Ennis was walking at night along a dark Alabama highway, not far from Montgomery. He had just crashed his family's car on the side of the road, against a fence, and was on foot heading home. That's when John Clark, then an Alabama state...
Grandfather charged in hot car death of Alabama toddler returned to truck 3 times: 'I don't understand it'
A day after a 2-year-old boy died from being left inside a hot car in east Alabama, authorities announced charges against the toddler's grandfather. In a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced two warrants were issued for William "Bill" Wiesman. Though exact charges weren't given, Casey specified the warrants are for reckless or criminally negligent acts, not intentional acts.
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
insideedition.com
Mom, 3 Kids Identified Following Fatal Pennsylvania House Fire
The remains of a mother and her three children have been identified following a fatal Pennsylvania house fire last week, People reported. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati identified four of the five victims of a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township Thursday as Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her children: son Jordan, 1, and daughters Ainsley, 3, and Paisley, 6, WFMJ reported.
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
insideedition.com
Texas Man Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Dad Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Stolen Car
A 38-year-old Houston man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a father whose 2-year-old son was later found dead in the backseat of a SUV after the suspect fled in the father's vehicle, police said. The suspect has been charged with murder and...
insideedition.com
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
In 1997, 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire inside his high school, killing three classmates in Paducah, Kentucky. Now 39, Carneal is seeking parole in what's believed to be one of the first known instances of a school shooter possibly leaving prison. Missy Jenkins, one of five students wounded in the...
insideedition.com
D.C. Man Charged With 17 Counts In Connection to Attacks on Homeless Men In the District and New York City
A District of Columbia man is facing 17 charges for allegedly shooting homeless men across D.C. and New York City, according to local reports. Gerald Brevard III, 31, was linked to the violent incidents through firearm evidence, according to local outlet WUSA 9. Brevard has been detained since his arrest...
insideedition.com
Florida Priest and Secretary Stole $1.5M from Church: Cops
The Biblical verse of "Thou Shall Not Steal" has allegedly caught up with an Irish Pastor who was living in Florida pontificating at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and his associate who are accused of fraudulently depositing nearly $1.5 million of parishioners’ donations into a bank account over a five-year period, cops say, according to The Irish Examiner.
insideedition.com
'CSI: Miami' Star Eva LaRue Opens Up About Stalker Caught by FBI Using Forensic Genealogy
A TV actor is opening up about her stalker after police caught him with the help of forensic genealogy and DNA testing. Eva LaRue is best known for playing Det. Natalia Boa Vista on “CSI: Miami” and Maria Santos on “All My Children.”. For 12 years, an...
