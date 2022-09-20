Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flexsteel Industries FLXS. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. On Tuesday, Flexsteel Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO