Norman, OK

OU football coach Brent Venables loves rivalry games, text messages from Bill Snyder

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
 2 days ago

NORMAN — Brent Venables was focused on his football team.

The OU head coach had plenty to say during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He talked about the Sooners' 49-14 road win over Nebraska in Week 3. He talked about their upcoming home game against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Saturday .

But one subject threw Venables for a loop.

Action Network reported Tuesday that the Bedlam football series between OU and Oklahoma State will end when the Sooners join the SEC, which is set to take place no later than 2025.

The report, which was published a few hours before Venables spoke to the media, came as news to the OU head coach when he was asked about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1kph_0i3WVrWj00

"I didn’t hear that," Venables said. "As I said, I like to keep things simple. I’m the last one to find out. It’s the way it happens in my house. Sometimes that’s a good thing, sometimes that’s a bad thing."

Bedlam is one of the most historic rivalries in college football. OU and OSU have played each other 116 times, and a game between the in-state foes has been played every year since 1904.

Despite being a first-year head coach, Venables isn't new to Bedlam. He was in on 13 of the rivalry games during his time as OU's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 1999-2011.

"I love rivalry games for all the right reasons," Venables said. "If that’s what they’ve decided to do, that’s what they’ve decided to do. It doesn’t really matter. For all the reasons, people have a deep, genuine investment in their school and take incredible pride. What it does in those environments is really cool.

"Like I’ve said before, I’m a traditionalist at heart. I understand what rivalries look like. Those are great for college football."

Brent Venables' Kansas State connection

Venables was looking for any pointers he could get.

He was preparing for OU's road against Nebraska last Saturday when he turned to one of his mentors for some advice. Venables reached out to Bill Snyder, who spent 27 seasons as the head coach at Kansas State before retiring in 2018.

Venables played linebacker for Snyder and the Wildcats from 1991-92, and he spent time on the staff as a graduate assistant and a linebackers coach until 1998.

"Anything I need to remember about Lincoln?" Venables texted Snyder, who coached against Nebraska 19 times.

Snyder remembered plenty, although the memory that stood out the most wasn't about an actual game.

He told Venables a story about a time when some Nebraska's fans showed up to the parking lot of Kansas State's team hotel at 1 a.m. They honked their horns and hollered to prevent the players from getting any sleep the night before the game.

Fortunately for Venables and his team, that didn't happen last weekend.

OU earned a dominant win over Nebraska, and it now boasts a 3-0 record as it begins conference play Saturday with a home game against none other than Kansas State.

Venables received a text from Snyder following the win over the Cornhuskers.

"Great job getting (win) No. 3," Snyder's text read. "Now go get No. 4."

But Venables got another text from Snyder about an hour later.

"Except not this week," the text read. "Not against us."

All Venables could do was laugh.

"He must have checked the schedule," Venables said. "I love the loyalty. No surprise. Amazing man."

Wanya Morris' wakeup call

The first two weeks of the season were a "learning period" for Wanya Morris.

The senior offensive lineman did as much as he could to be around the team. He was on the field during practice. He was in the weight room. He was in the film room.

But the only thing Morris couldn't do was be on the field for game days. Despite being listed as a Week 1 starter, Morris was forced to miss OU's first two games of the season due to what Venables described as off-the-field issues.

Morris said it was tough to not suit up, but it was a lesson he needed to learn.

"You have consequences in life," Morris said. "You have to accept consequences in life, both good and bad. No matter what they are. That’s what I did. Take what you’re given and try to make the best of it."

Morris made a strong return during OU's win over Nebraska. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 67.2, which marked his highest grade since he transferred from Tennessee to OU before the start of last season.

Morris is expected to reclaim his starting role, but he won't forget his humbling experience.

"Those two weeks I had off definitely helped me see a lot and learn about myself," Morris said. "How you respond to things is how you are as a man."

Preaching pad level

Venables repeated the same message to DaShaun White during a practice before OU's game against Nebraska.

"Pad level, pad level, pad level," Venables said, suggesting White needed to maintain a low pad level when tackling.

Venables delivered that message once again to White before kickoff against the Cornhuskers. It was almost as if the OU head coach knew what was about to unfold.

The Sooners held a 28-7 lead late in the second quarter, and White was leading the way on the defense. The fifth-year linebacker had a team-high six tackles (one for loss) and a broken-up pass, but he made a crucial mistake.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw an incomplete pass to Omar Manning and was hit by White, who led with the crown of his helmet.

White figured he'd be called for roughing the passer as penalty flags littered the field, but he began to rethink things when the officials called him for targeting and reviewed the play to confirm it.

"I kind of had a thought of, 'Did I or did I not?'" White said. "As soon as I didn’t know if I did or didn’t, I kind of knew that I probably did."

Sure enough, the officials confirmed the targeting call and disqualified White for the rest of the game.

"Everybody wants to go hit (the quarterback) and take him to the ground," Venables said. "I get that, too. But when you feel like the ball's coming out, you have to do a good job of affecting the quarterback in different ways. You don't always have to hit him. Hopefully (White) will learn from that."

Because the targeting call came in the first half rather than the second half, White will be available for the start of OU's home game against Kansas State.

And after last week's mistake, he'll be focused on his pad level.

"I have to keep my head up," White said. "It came and got me. It's an easy fix."

Week 4 team captains

OU announced its Week 4 captains on Tuesday.

Junior center Andrew Raym and junior wide receiver Marvin Mims got the nod on the offensive side of the ball. Senior cornerback Jaden Davis, fifth-year defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson and sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs earned selections on defense.

