Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover

When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Donny Osmond extending Harrah's residency into 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Music icon Donny Osmond announced he is extending his residency at the Harrah's Showroom into 2023. The show takes you on a musical journey through Osmond's life. The show also includes a segment that allows audience members to request any song Osmond has ever recorded.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

99 Cents Only Stores celebrate grand re-openings with one-day-only deals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you love good deals that save you money, you might want to attend these stores' grand re-openings. 99 Cents Only Stores will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Tropicana and Blue Diamond locations with a smart TV raffle, one-day-only deals, Elvis impersonators, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
vegas24seven.com

Spiedini Fiamma Set to Open Oct. 5 at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to Debut on Oct. 5 at. The new concept features Italian comfort classics from A to V…that is, from Antipasto to Veal Parm and everything in between!. As Rampart Casino continues to celebrate more than two decades of serving the Summerlin and Las Vegas areas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Peter Luger
Fox5 KVVU

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Executive Team At Balla Italian Soul

L to R: GM David Grates poses at Balla Italian Soul; The Balla Executive Team: GM David. Grates, Executive Chef Michael Vargas, AGM Dani Cachu, Sous Chefs Pedro Becerra and. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA Las Vegas announces the executive team joining Balla Italian Soul, the newest restaurant...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A New Pop Up Wedding Event

Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new way to get hitched right here in the wedding capital, and it’s pop up style. Roqui Theus talks with wedding planner Mckenzi Taylor to show us her unique “Cactus Collective” concept.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Travel
Travel
news3lv.com

Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Best Food From Life Is Beautiful 2022

The three-day Life is Beautiful festival concluded on Sunday, September 18. And while the first event since Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the festival marked noticeably thinner art and music lineups, local chefs and restaurants made for a bright spot in the downtown Las Vegas festival’s culinary offerings.
LAS VEGAS, NV

