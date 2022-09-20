Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover
When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
news3lv.com
Donny Osmond extending Harrah's residency into 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Music icon Donny Osmond announced he is extending his residency at the Harrah's Showroom into 2023. The show takes you on a musical journey through Osmond's life. The show also includes a segment that allows audience members to request any song Osmond has ever recorded.
news3lv.com
99 Cents Only Stores celebrate grand re-openings with one-day-only deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you love good deals that save you money, you might want to attend these stores' grand re-openings. 99 Cents Only Stores will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Tropicana and Blue Diamond locations with a smart TV raffle, one-day-only deals, Elvis impersonators, and more.
Groundbreaking for million-dollar luxury homes near Sunset Park
Blue Heron CEO Tyler Jones held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday to launch Oasi which is the name of the new community that will be located in the Tomiyasu neighborhood, near East Sunset and South Pecos roads.
vegas24seven.com
Next Level Bacon: Bacon Nation at the D Las Vegas Announces Menu Offerings
NEXT LEVEL BACON: BACON NATION AT THE D LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES MENU OFFERINGS. Bacon Flights, Inventive French Toast Boxes and Adult Milkshakes Coming to New Downtown Las Vegas Restaurant This Fall. Bacon Nation, the new 24/7 hotspot coming to the D Las Vegas this fall, is revealing its menu –...
North Las Vegas local wins over $55k at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
A Las Vegas local who lives in the north valley walked away from Rampart Casino in Summerlin with over $55,000!
vegas24seven.com
Spiedini Fiamma Set to Open Oct. 5 at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro to Debut on Oct. 5 at. The new concept features Italian comfort classics from A to V…that is, from Antipasto to Veal Parm and everything in between!. As Rampart Casino continues to celebrate more than two decades of serving the Summerlin and Las Vegas areas,...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hotel room rates already high
Thousands of F1 auto racing fans are expected to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley for the third weekend of November 2023 for the inaugural race. All of them will be looking for somewhere to stay and it's safe to say many of them are coming with a lot of disposable income.
Fox5 KVVU
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Executive Team At Balla Italian Soul
L to R: GM David Grates poses at Balla Italian Soul; The Balla Executive Team: GM David. Grates, Executive Chef Michael Vargas, AGM Dani Cachu, Sous Chefs Pedro Becerra and. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA Las Vegas announces the executive team joining Balla Italian Soul, the newest restaurant...
A New Pop Up Wedding Event
Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new way to get hitched right here in the wedding capital, and it’s pop up style. Roqui Theus talks with wedding planner Mckenzi Taylor to show us her unique “Cactus Collective” concept.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
Class-action lawsuit alleges MGM ‘robbed’ customers pennies at a time
A class-action lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International on Wednesday accuses casinos of keeping the change -- failing to pay cashout tickets in full -- and thus breaking their contract with customers.
49th Greek Food Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
Fox5 KVVU
‘Knight Time’ hockey-themed bar to open at Las Vegas-area hotel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new hockey-themed bar will open at a Henderson hotel in early October. M Resort, a partner with the Henderson Silver Knights, will open the new Knight Time Hockey Bar on Oct. 5. The bar will honor the local teams. It takes over the previous 32° Draft Bar space.
Pumpkin Picking Season at Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Tomorrow marks the first day of fall and it’s time to get ready for the season at Gilcrease Orchard. Jillian Lopez takes us inside to see how they’re prepping for Pumpkin Picking.
news3lv.com
Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks new 'BOOMBOX' hip hop residency in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has officially welcomed its first hop hop residency featuring the hottest stars from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. Man about town Michael Shulman joined us to tell us all about it.
Eater
The Best Food From Life Is Beautiful 2022
The three-day Life is Beautiful festival concluded on Sunday, September 18. And while the first event since Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the festival marked noticeably thinner art and music lineups, local chefs and restaurants made for a bright spot in the downtown Las Vegas festival’s culinary offerings.
