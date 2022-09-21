An Investigation Into Marilyn Manson Has Been Completed After Accusations Of Sexual Abuse, And Criminal Charges Could Follow

[INSERT 1]

The investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson has been completed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and is being turned over to the district attorney's office for consideration of possible criminal charges.

The sheriff's special victims bureau spent the last 19 months looking into Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, after multiple women accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse. The DA's office said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the sheriff's department has as of Tuesday provided "partial case material" regarding its investigation.

"There is more material that is still outstanding, however, we do not have a timeline for the additional submission from the LASD," the statement said. "Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision. This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously."

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for comment and neither did Manson's attorney. In the past, Manson has denied the allegations . In March, he sued actor Evan Rachel Wood and artist Illma Gore for defamation, fraud, and conspiracy for alleging he abused them.

His defamation suit has drawn comparisons to the recent case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; Depp and Manson are friends, and texts between them in which they disparaged their romantic partners were part of court records. Heard was ordered to pay more than $10 million for saying she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp later said he was pleased to clear his name in court, and Heard described the verdict as a setback for women.

The investigation into Manson began in February 2021 , after Wood posted on Instagram that her ex-fiancé "horrifically abused" her for years.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood wrote. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

Other women have also accused Manson of abuse, including model Sarah McNeilly, who wrote on Instagram that Manson "tortured" her, locked her in rooms, and threw her against a wall. Another model, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, wrote on Instagram that she met Manson sometime around 2009 or 2010, and then they quickly moved in together.

“There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion," Morgan wrote.

Another woman, Ashley Walters, said she experiences PTSD from her abusive relationship with Manson.

"It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others," Walters wrote on Instagram . "Brian Warner needs to be held accountable.”

Additionally, a woman named Gabriella also accused Manson of abuse, saying he cut her during sex, took photos of her nude without her permission, and sent them to other people.

Despite the allegations, Manson has continued to be recognized in Hollywood. He was nominated at the 2022 Grammys . Kanye West featured him on the album Donda and has invited him to perform on multiple occasions.

Marilyn Manson at the ninth annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

More on this

[INSERT 2]