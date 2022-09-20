Read full article on original website
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
Anthony Bowens On The Start Of His Wrestling Career, Response to Coming Out
Anthony Bowens is competing tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he recently spoke about the start of his journey into wrestling and more. The Acclaimed member spoke with News 12 in the Bronx for a quick piece promoting tonight’s show, and highlights are below:. On his road to...
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.
Chris Jericho Addresses the Recent Backstage Drama in AEW
Chris Jericho has offered his thoughts on the conflicts that have arisen in AEW over the course of the past month. CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were all involved in the brawl that broke out backstage during the media scrum for All Out. This came about after other problems arose during the promotion, such as Eddie Kingston pie-facing Sammy Guevara and subsequently being suspended, as well as problems arising between Punk and Hangman Page.
AEW Reportedly Reached Out To Former WWE Superstar
WWE has parted ways with a number of Superstars over the last few years and back in July former Divas Champion Paige’s contract expired. Paige has been a free agent for three months now and it sounds like there’s some interest from AEW. Fightful Select reports that there...
Madison Rayne Names Penelope Ford as Potential Breakout Star in AEW’s Women’s Division
AEW’s Madison Rayne recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion talked about the state of the AEW women’s roster. She also named a potential breakout star in the division, which is Penelope Ford.
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
Al Snow on If He Believes AEW Backstage Altercations Will Continue, His Gimmick in WWE
Al Snow recently spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Al Snow commented on if he believes backstage altercations will continue to be a problem in AEW. “There are going to be events like this all the time;...
Sammy Guevara Stomps Action Figure Of AEW Star He Recently Had Heat With
Ahead of his match against Eddie Kingston on the special "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Rampage," Sammy Guevara used the intro segment of his weekly vlog to play up the animosity between the two. While looking through a display of AEW action figures inside a Target, Guevara found Kingston's toy, dropped it on the ground, and stomped on it, destroying the toy. While doing this, Guevara questioned the reasoning behind even selling a toy of Kingston.
Triple H Gives Update on Dwight Howard’s WWE Aspirations
He caught the eye of the WWE executive during a recent tryout.
Anthony Henry on How Long After WWE Release He Was Contacted By AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about how long after his release from WWE he was contacted about working for AEW. He was let go from WWE in August of last year. Here are highlights:. On when AEW contacted him: “As soon as the release happened, I...
Report: Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Joins Creative Team
Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports Gabe Sapolsky has returned to WWE and is working on the creative team. It was not clarified if Sapolsky is working on the main roster or NXT. Sapolsky was a member of Triple H's team in NXT before he took his health leave in fall 2021. Sapolsky was released by WWE in January 2022. Triple H assumed creative duties in July after Vince McMahon retired amid a WWE Board investigation regarding alleged sexual misconduct and hush money.
Chris Jericho Names AEW Stars He Initially Wanted In The Inner Circle
Before there was the Jericho Appreciation Society there was the Inner Circle which consisted of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, and for a few months, MJF and Wardlow were part of the faction as well. The wrestlers who wound up being in the Inner Circle were not the first choices, however, as former AEW World Champion Jericho named stars he and AEW CEO Tony Khan initially wanted in the stable.
Former AEW Star Reveals Segment Tony Khan Hated
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to make a name for themselves and there’s no denying that there’s strength in numbers. Back in 2020 Joey Janela formed an alliance with Sonny Kiss and they put together some vignettes filmed in a cinematic style to show fans a different side of their team.
Backstage News On Original Plans For CM Punk’s AEW World Title Reign
CM Punk solidified his status as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing back in May when he defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for Punk he had to spend most of the summer sitting on the sidelines due to injury.
AEW News: MJF Talks About His ‘Devil Worshippers,’ The Acclaimed Basketball Jersey, William Regal Returns to Unrestricted
– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, MJF talked about his “devil worshipper” fans who came out in force last night. MJF wrote, “My Devil worshippers were out in full force tonight with their pitch forks in hand. God I’m freaking cool.”. – Shop...
Cody Rhodes' Entire Pro Wrestling Journey Explained
A professional wrestler's journey is never a Point A to Point B affair. Twists, turns, and roadblocks litter the careers of every athlete that steps foot into the squared circle. The journey of a second generation pro wrestler and son of one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots, though? That's a unique one.
