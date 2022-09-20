ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

EW.com

Dame Hilary Mantel, acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy author, dies at 70

Dame Hilary Mantel, the acclaimed award-winning author behind the Wolf Hall trilogy, died suddenly on Thursday surrounded by friends and family. She was 70. No cause of death was reported. Mantel's publisher, Fourth Estate, confirmed the news Friday, accompanied by sentiments from those who worked with her professionally. "I first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Performing#Whhs Theater
HackerNoon

Oliver Twist: Chapter XXXII

Oliver Twist, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. OF THE HAPPY LIFE OLIVER BEGAN TO LEAD WITH HIS KIND FRIENDS. Oliver’s ailings were neither slight nor few. In addition...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Hilary Mantel: Her grasp on character and circumstance was equal to Shakespeare

In 2017 Hilary Mantel opened her first of five Reith lectures by quoting St Augustine. “St Augustine says the dead are invisible, they are not absent,” she said, and then added, “You needn’t believe in ghosts to see that that’s true”. I am not sure if Mantel herself believed in actual ghosts – one can scarcely imagine her cowering at the foot of a bed in terror in the middle of the night, although she was brought up Catholic – but she undeniably believed in the power of history to manifest itself as a sort of psychological haunting. Certainly, no...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Scotland
Deadline

Carol Burnett Launches Social Media Campaign To Rename Majestic Theatre For Harold Prince

Encouraging her fans and fellow Broadway-goers to spread the hashtag “The Majestic Is Fit for a Prince,” TV and stage icon Carol Burnett has launched a social media campaign to get Broadway’s Majestic Theatre renamed for legendary producer and director Harold Prince. In a video posted to her Instagram page, Burnett says, “Carol Burnett here to tell you how I believe, along with many others in the theatre world, that the Majestic Theatre in New York City should be renamed after the brilliant producer-director Harold Prince. It’s more than fitting, since the Majestic houses Phantom of the Opera, which was directed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money

The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Book of the Gaels by James Yorkston review – a lyrical, child’s-eye view of an Irish road trip

The Scottish folk musician James Yorkston has recorded a string of critically acclaimed albums over a 20-year career – collaborations with the likes of KT Tunstall, Alexis Taylor and Martin Carthy. In his writing, however, he is drawn to artistic failure. His debut novel, Three Craws (2016), followed Johnny, a man returning to Fife after hard times in London force him to acknowledge that he’s never going to make it as an artist. Now comes The Book of the Gaels, the charismatic tale of a struggling poet named Fraser who is about to learn the hard way that literature isn’t going to feed his two boys.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Marva Hicks, 'Lion King' Actress, Dead at 66

Broadway actress Marva Hicks, the singer and actress who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, has died. Hicks passed away in New York City at the age of 66 on Friday, Sept. 16, according to a press release. Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
CELEBRITIES

