'The Phantom of the Opera' closing on Broadway after 35 years
"The Phantom of the Opera" will close in February 2023 after 35 years on Broadway.
The Prince review – playful romp through Shakespearean roles
YouTube philosopher Abigail Thorn moves offline and on to the stage with an ambitious exploration of identities and the performance of gender
New RSC co-artistic directors ready to ‘shake up’ Shakespeare
The Royal Shakespeare Company has appointed two people to be co-artistic directors for the first time in four decades. Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey – the first woman to be permanently appointed artistic director at the RSC – will take up their post in June next year. The...
Dame Hilary Mantel, acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy author, dies at 70
Dame Hilary Mantel, the acclaimed award-winning author behind the Wolf Hall trilogy, died suddenly on Thursday surrounded by friends and family. She was 70. No cause of death was reported. Mantel's publisher, Fourth Estate, confirmed the news Friday, accompanied by sentiments from those who worked with her professionally. "I first...
Oliver Twist: Chapter XXXII
Oliver Twist, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. OF THE HAPPY LIFE OLIVER BEGAN TO LEAD WITH HIS KIND FRIENDS. Oliver’s ailings were neither slight nor few. In addition...
Dead Can Dance's Peter Ulrich to release his memoirs
Drumming With Dead Can Dance & Parallel Adventures due in November with foreword by Lisa Gerrard
Hilary Mantel: Her grasp on character and circumstance was equal to Shakespeare
In 2017 Hilary Mantel opened her first of five Reith lectures by quoting St Augustine. “St Augustine says the dead are invisible, they are not absent,” she said, and then added, “You needn’t believe in ghosts to see that that’s true”. I am not sure if Mantel herself believed in actual ghosts – one can scarcely imagine her cowering at the foot of a bed in terror in the middle of the night, although she was brought up Catholic – but she undeniably believed in the power of history to manifest itself as a sort of psychological haunting. Certainly, no...
The Longest Running Show On Broadway Ends Next Year — When The Final Chandelier Will Fall
The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, will be closing after more than 35 years on the Great White Way. Producers announced this week that the final performance will be February 18, 2023, shortly after its 35th anniversary in New York. It will have completed 13,925 performances by that date.
Carol Burnett Launches Social Media Campaign To Rename Majestic Theatre For Harold Prince
Encouraging her fans and fellow Broadway-goers to spread the hashtag “The Majestic Is Fit for a Prince,” TV and stage icon Carol Burnett has launched a social media campaign to get Broadway’s Majestic Theatre renamed for legendary producer and director Harold Prince. In a video posted to her Instagram page, Burnett says, “Carol Burnett here to tell you how I believe, along with many others in the theatre world, that the Majestic Theatre in New York City should be renamed after the brilliant producer-director Harold Prince. It’s more than fitting, since the Majestic houses Phantom of the Opera, which was directed...
La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money
The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
The Book of the Gaels by James Yorkston review – a lyrical, child’s-eye view of an Irish road trip
The Scottish folk musician James Yorkston has recorded a string of critically acclaimed albums over a 20-year career – collaborations with the likes of KT Tunstall, Alexis Taylor and Martin Carthy. In his writing, however, he is drawn to artistic failure. His debut novel, Three Craws (2016), followed Johnny, a man returning to Fife after hard times in London force him to acknowledge that he’s never going to make it as an artist. Now comes The Book of the Gaels, the charismatic tale of a struggling poet named Fraser who is about to learn the hard way that literature isn’t going to feed his two boys.
Marva Hicks, 'Lion King' Actress, Dead at 66
Broadway actress Marva Hicks, the singer and actress who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, has died. Hicks passed away in New York City at the age of 66 on Friday, Sept. 16, according to a press release. Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
