2023 four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton is set to visit the Tennessee Vols on Saturday for their matchup against the Florida Gators. Hamilton, 6-foot-1/188 lbs from Gainesville, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 34 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 56 player in the state of Florida.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO