ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly

Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Cleveland Guardians (81-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-72, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Guardians +109; over/under...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night

San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Bieber wins again as Guardians sweep White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Lance Lynn
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Tuesday night

Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, AJ Pollock was moved to left, and Luis Robert was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 266 batted balls...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season

The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#White Sox#Guardians#Tigers#The White Sox#Al Central
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Luis Robert in center field on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Robert will take over in center field after AJ Pollock was shifted to left, Andrew Vaughn was moved to right, and Gavin Sheets was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our models...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Tigers on 4-game home slide

Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy