"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly
Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Amed Rosario was called out on a controversial call at home as the Guardians and White Sox battle for the division.
FOX Sports
Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance
Cleveland Guardians (81-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-72, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Guardians +109; over/under...
Math, time working against Sox after loss to Guardians
Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field began heading for the exits after Guardians outfielder Myles Straw drove a go-ahead, two-run double into the left field corner in the 11th inning Tuesday. After three more runs had scored, boos from the remaining White Sox fans in the announced crowd of 23,243 echoed...
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night
San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
Bieber wins again as Guardians sweep White Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Tuesday night
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, AJ Pollock was moved to left, and Luis Robert was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 266 batted balls...
White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season
The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
White Sox starting Luis Robert in center field on Tuesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Robert will take over in center field after AJ Pollock was shifted to left, Andrew Vaughn was moved to right, and Gavin Sheets was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our models...
White Sox host the Tigers on 4-game home slide
Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under...
NBC Chicago
