City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported an additional 61,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia since last reported on Monday, September 12, 2022. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 1,098,594, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1,319,027. Currently, 79.1 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 95+ percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone six months of age and older are now eligible to be vaccinated. Philadelphians are still strongly encouraged to make sure they are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, 39.9 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds in Philadelphia have received at least one vaccine dose. Among eligible Philadelphians ages 12 and older, 78.3 percent are fully vaccinated, and 95+ percent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last two weeks, 11.5 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 325,093 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 5,217 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 205 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

*Note: All vaccine administration percentages will be capped at 95 percent to account for U.S. Census estimates.

COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Updated: The Health Department continues to collect data on COVID-19 vaccinations of Philadelphia residents. As more children under the age of five are vaccinated, it has become possible for the City to start reporting the number of doses administered to that group. Because the numbers are still low, the Health Department is not reporting percentages or demographics on this group. Additionally, the new dashboard includes information on the number of Philadelphians over the age of 50 that have received two booster doses, as recommended by the CDC. The updated dashboard will be available today from the City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data website.

