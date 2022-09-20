Read full article on original website
Puerto Rico begins hurricane recovery with most of island still without power and water
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Puerto Rico's power outage exposes fragility of energy grid
Days after Hurricane Fiona swept across Puerto Rico, people there are still dealing with intense heat, a water shortage and a difficult history that has left the territory short on power and crucial needs. Yarimar Bonilla, the director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York, joined William Brangham to discuss the recovery.
Texas sheriff opens investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Charleston, South Carolina’s Tourism Machine Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. This story is part of a collaboration with The Post and Courier through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism...
