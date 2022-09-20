ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?

In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 price leak makes the phone sound like a real bargain

Flagship phones are expensive - except of course when they’re not, which looks to be the case with the Google Pixel 7, as a price leak suggests it will substantially undercut rival handsets. According to Artem Russakovskii (opens in new tab) – the founder of Android Police – the...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to transfer your SIM from an Android phone to an iPhone 14

With Apple's move to an eSIM-only configuration on this year's iPhone 14 lineup, it may seem like things have gotten more complicated for folks who want to switch over from another smartphone platform. After all, you won't be able to swap your SIM card from your old phone over to your iPhone 14, as there's no longer anywhere to put it — at least on U.S. iPhone 14 models.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Camera#Smartphone#The Doomed#Video Quality#Smart Phone#Lg#The Lg Rollable
Digital Trends

iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan

Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Pixel Watch design video reveals what Google doesn’t want you to see

Google just dropped a teaser video titled “The Design of Google Pixel Watch” ahead of the smartwatch’s official debut at an event on October 6. The video does a neat job highlighting the smartwatch’s clean design with its curved glass aesthetics and the peppy band colors, all under a minute.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
makeuseof.com

Should You Buy a Curved or Straight Display? Soon It Won’t Matter

Buying a monitor has never been more stressful. Curved screens are in vogue if you are a gamer, but creatives usually need straight panels that give accurate color representation. Even if you feel like you fit perfectly into one of those brackets, watching TV shows on a curved display means sitting directly in the right place.
TV SHOWS
Android Authority

Google finally gave us an official first look at the front of the Pixel 7 Pro

Google has given us our first look at the front of the Pixel 7 Pro. Since first revealed earlier this year, Google has only officially shown off the back of the Pixel 7 Pro. A new image posted on the company’s Pixel Superfans Facebook page has given us our first official look at the front of the Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device

Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

DJI releases Osmo Mobile 6 for video stabilization on smartphones

On Thursday, DJI announced DJI Osmo Mobile 6, a handheld stabilizer that works for smartphones and works in tandem with the iPhone 14's Action Mode. The iPhone 14 lineup received Action Mode, a software feature that stabilizes videos, but sometimes hardware such as the Osmo Mobile 6 is better for specific uses. Osmo Mobile 6 features 3-axis stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and ActiveTrack 5.0.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US

Samsung introduced two rugged devices a few months ago, the Galaxy XCover6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet, but they were not available in the United States at launch. Today, the South Korean giant announced both devices are now available for purchase in the US. These products have...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Ultra review roundup: a truly curious beast

Apple’s Watch Ultra is going on sale this week, and a flood of reviews have hit the internet, evaluating the company’s most expensive smartwatch. This comes following the company’s release of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 8. Contents. More aspiration...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy