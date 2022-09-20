With 649th win, Hen Hud's Swertfager is Section 1 volleyball's all-time winningest coach

MONTROSE - Hen Hud coach Diane Swertfager thought she experienced it all over her 34 years of coaching the Sailors – from racking up 16 section titles and three state championships, plus all the wins in between.

However, Tuesday brought new emotions and feelings.

Swertfager's Sailors swept past Nyack, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13. The victory marked the 649th of her career, lifting her to the top spot as the winningest coach in Section 1 history, surpassing her good friend and former longtime Croton-Harmon coach Robin Cooke for the all-time record.

"It's a lot of humbling experiences and a lot great girls coming through Hendrick Hudson and respecting the Sailor tradition, working as hard as they possibly can," Swertfager said of the achievement. "I always go right back to the parents for their support. We have high expectations we're trying to fulfill for each girl, and you have to have family support or you can't have success. Today is a nice experience and it's humbling.

"Just thinking back to when I first started and how ugly the uniforms were, and how we had these wires coming down from the poles that were illegal. We got new systems into the dome, so we could run tournaments, and just thinking of how the sport's exploded, how volleyball exploded here. We've had dedicated kids, families, and just watching them improve every year and trust each other and me, it's just a humbling experience. It's something I'll never forget, and hopefully all the players that have gone through our program take those experiences to become stronger women."

She's proud of her former players that have gone on to do great things after graduating, and grateful for the ones that have returned to help coach the next generation of players, including her daughter, Theresa, and longtime assistant Dina Bertoline, as well as those involved in the modified and JV level.

Besides the talented players she's gotten to work with, Swertfager has been equally grateful for the community overall.

"Even when Nyack blocked a couple of our attacks and made great plays, the parents in the stands and all the fans applauded their efforts," she said. "That's the kind fo place you want to work for."

A lot has changed since those first few days on the job as Hen Hud's varsity coach, but the high standards and winning culture has remained consistent over the years.

"At the end of the day, she's like all of our moms, and she wants the best for us," Hen Hud senior Vera Montalbano said. "She's probably the best technical coach I've ever had. She could look at a player and just fix them by watching them play. Playing for her can be tough sometimes, but we all know we're bone big family. She sees us as our daughters, and it's good playing for her because she can make us the best that we want to be."

The captains were aware of the upcoming milestone, but tried to keep it a secret from their teammates until the final point was scored and the celebratory balloons emerged.

"We can be very discreet, if we want to," Hen Hud senior Amya Davis said, laughing. "It's amazing. As a team, to help your team get to that point — yes, you're playing for yourselves — but you're also playing for each other, including your coach. Being able to do that for her, it's really nice."

Hen Hud started strong and pounced on the RedHawks in the opening set. Nyack dug deep and sharpened up for a more competitive second set, until the Sailors pulled away late, then eventually completed the victory in straight-sets.

"They're the No. 1 team for a reason," Nyack coach Brenna Abplanalp said of the Sailors. "They're an extremely hard-hitting team, they don't quit. We haven't faced competition like that this season. My team hasn't had that level of play yet because they're so young, but I don't want to use that as an excuse. They didn't perform. You can provide them the tools, but it's up to them to step up and fight, and Hen Hud didn't quit. They found our holes and did what they needed to do, but I think it's an awakening for my team. Hopefully, they'll take it in the right direction and turn the corner."

While the RedHawks will look to regroup, the undefeated Sailors will look to continue to keep the momentum going. After getting a taste of the Class B state finals last year, they hope to make it back to Glens Falls once again.

Swertfager also hopes to possibly see her 700th career victory, too, but the one-day-at-a-time enthusiast won't look too far ahead.

"I need to keep my body in good shape, that's for sure," Swertfager joked. "Got a few tears in both shoulders, kind of nursing that right now, but who knows. We'll see what the good Lord decides for me, my path, and where I go, but you just never know."

What it means

Swertfager and Cooke are the only two to eclipse the 600-win mark as coaches in the area. State-wide, only nine other coaches are in the 600-win club. Meanwhile, the Sailors continue to look the part of a title contender, and haven't dropped a match to a Section 1 opponent since April 12, 2021.

As for Nyack, it's another growing experience for a team that's breaking in plenty of newcomers and starters. The RedHawks also have defending Section 1 Class A champion Panas on deck this week, so there won't be time for second-guessing or sulking. They won't need any extra motivation after falling to the Panthers in the section finals last year.

"This week is going to really be able to define them as a team and be able to focus especially on what our strengths and weaknesses are moving forward," Abplanalp said. "Going into (the upcoming Panas match), I think this is going to light a fire under their butt, because they do want to prove a lot to previous coaches and to Panas that losing last year was something that was upsetting. Although today didn't come in our favor, there were moments of greatness that showed what team we can be, and I'm hoping that they'll be able to prove that to them as well."

Player of the game

Amya Davis, Hen Hud: She tallied a game-high 16 kills, with five aces and a dig.

By the numbers

Hen Hud (7-0) — Olivia Tran had 15 assists, two aces and a dig. Julia Nelson added seven assists, three aces, two digs, two kills and a block. Marta Przybylowska chipped in five kills, six aces, two digs and a block. Ryan Calhoun tallied four kills and four blocks. Camille Gibson had eight digs and an ace. Adelina Elezaj had four kills and two digs.

Nyack (2-4) — Isabella Meyo had four kills and seven digs. Molly Vippolis chipped in eight digs. Brooke Jordan had four kills.

They said it

"Just gotta keep working hard throughout the season, because everyone's just gonna get better," Davis said. "We focus on being able to not just maintain where we are, but just to keep improving because everyone around us is going to keep improving. We can't expect to keep winning, if we're not trying to grow ourselves."

"It's honestly just having a family mindset," Montalbano said of the Sailors' success. "If one of my friends mess up, I'll just be like, 'Shake it off.' Then, my teammates can tell me to shake it off, and I'll know they're right. It's just that uplifting one another is really what makes us stronger. Without each other and that support, we wouldn't have such a strong mindset."

