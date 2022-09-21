ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo superintendent touts district's specialty schools

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
This year Ohio officials opted not to grade school districts on how well they prepare students for college or the workforce.

On Tuesday, Toledo Public Schools officials opted to fill in those blanks. At a luncheon event, the district touted its programs and schools that specialize in aviation, agriculture, business, and medicine to name a few. By 2025, the district is expected to launch at least five more programs geared toward commercial vehicles, construction, maritime fields, the performing arts, and teaching.

Coming off of low scores last week on the Ohio School Report Cards on state assessments, graduation rates, and early literacy, Superintendent Romules Durant spoke to nearly 100 community stakeholders. They gathered at the district’s North Summit Street administrative offices to hear him tout the district’s successes with its specialty schools.

The district isn’t focused solely on students being college or career-tech ready, Mr. Durant said during the luncheon. Instead, officials want students to have both options available to them so that they can graduate with necessary certifications to work after high school and college course credits so they can earn bachelor’s degrees cheaper and quicker.

“If you're still drinking the old TPS Kool-Aid, your child is missing out,” he said. “Because what you're going to see today these children have a financial advantage and an academic advantage. I'm going to walk you through that because they will graduate with more than just a diploma.”

The days of settling for a diploma should be no more, Mr. Durant said. “You should expect your children to have more than that,” he added.

“If we're going to expand the tax base, we need to provide employability for those who graduate to stay here and educate you here so you can work here and ultimately live here,” Mr. Durant said.

One such example is the Toledo Early College, which had a 100 percent four-year graduation rate in 2021. Mr. Durant said that more than half of seniors graduate with more than 55 college credits and have associated degrees.

For its career technology programs, Mr. Durant said Toledo Public Schools have risen in rankings with the second highest for apprenticeship placement among the “Urban 8” school districts that also include Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Akron, Dayton, Canton, and Youngstown.

Mr. Durant attributes that to the creation and expansion of schools such as the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo, Toledo Technology Academy, Jones Leadership Academy, and the new Toledo Pre-Med and Health Sciences Academy.

Mr. Durant also highlighted the addition of the Jones Leadership Academy of Business’ new Bloomberg Finance Lab where students learn about stock markets, as well as construction and trade programs such as the Construction and Trade Academy at Waite High School.

The Rev. Bill Harris of Rapture Ministries who was also Toledo’s first African-American television news reporter, working for WTVG, Channel 13, attended Tuesday’s luncheon not knowing what to expect.

The 1962 Scott High School graduate said he was impressed by all the programs now being offered to students in the district.

After Mr. Durant was finished speaking, he was the first to give the superintendent a standing ovation.

“This is the kind of learning that I wanted, actually,” Rev. Harris said following the luncheon. “I am a visual learner... I love to read but I like to have it merged over with [hands-on experience] and that's what's happening with these kids, and that’s the way you learn.”

“And so I’m excited for these kids because they're going to learn so much more and they’re going to excel,” he added, “because whatever it is that they're interested in, they can put their hands on it instead of just reading about it in a book.”

Mr. Durant said currently he and other district officials are working on a partnership with the University of Toledo to create a specialized school for those interested in entering the teaching profession, possibly housed near UT on Gunckel Boulevard.

