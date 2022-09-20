Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno Councilman in Court on Extortion Charge. His Attorney Seeks Dismissal.
Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza appeared in court Tuesday morning but did not enter a plea on two criminal counts accusing him of attempting to extort the then city attorney. “I continue to be very humbled by the outpouring of community support that we’ve received and all the folks...
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – DeSantis’ Treatment of Immigrants, Elections Update, Fresno County Redistricting
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discussed the following topics:. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Facebook. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on your favorite mobile app. Unfiltered is hosted by GV Wire Publisher Darius Assemi, Fresno...
GV Wire
Fresno DA and Sheriff-Elect Could Serve An Extra Two Years
A bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature would add two years to the terms of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Sheriff-elect John Zanoni. Passed by the state Assembly and Senate, AB 759 would move the election for the DA and sheriff in all counties from the year of gubernatorial elections to the same year as presidential elections.
GV Wire
State Ed Delays Test Score Release. Fresno Reports Lower Scores.
EdSource is criticizing the California Department of Education’s decision to delay releasing test score data from last spring until later this year — possibly after November’s election — and says that educators, policymakers, parents, and the public need the information sooner, not later. The Oakland-based nonprofit,...
GV Wire
Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
GV Wire
Councilman’s Plan to End Fresno’s $5 Park Entry Fee Failed. Here’s Why.
Visitors to places like Storyland/Playland, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and Woodward Park will continue paying a $5 entry fee for vehicles. More actually, since the kiosks only accept credit cards which charge an additional fee. Councilman Miguel Arias wanted to eliminate those fees, calling it a “double tax” since city...
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
GV Wire
Clovis Bootcamps Prepare Area Students for Tough Medical School Exam
Anybody who’s lived in the Valley for more than a minute know that there’s a tradition here of growing our own. Usually, we’re talking about peaches, almonds, raisin grapes, or other produce. Check out my other School Zone columns at Nancy Price’s School Zone Facebook page.
GV Wire
Caglia Environmental Uses Robots to Catch Stuff That Shouldn’t Be in Your Blue Bin
Beyond the mountains of trash that pile up at the Caglia Environmental facility in Fresno, 320 tons of waste are recycled daily with the help of robots and human employees working alongside each other seeking out items that cannot be recycled. On Monday morning, Caglia Environmental hosted an informational tour...
