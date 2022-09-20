ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GV Wire

Fresno DA and Sheriff-Elect Could Serve An Extra Two Years

A bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature would add two years to the terms of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Sheriff-elect John Zanoni. Passed by the state Assembly and Senate, AB 759 would move the election for the DA and sheriff in all counties from the year of gubernatorial elections to the same year as presidential elections.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

State Ed Delays Test Score Release. Fresno Reports Lower Scores.

EdSource is criticizing the California Department of Education’s decision to delay releasing test score data from last spring until later this year — possibly after November’s election — and says that educators, policymakers, parents, and the public need the information sooner, not later. The Oakland-based nonprofit,...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad

Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Councilman’s Plan to End Fresno’s $5 Park Entry Fee Failed. Here’s Why.

Visitors to places like Storyland/Playland, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and Woodward Park will continue paying a $5 entry fee for vehicles. More actually, since the kiosks only accept credit cards which charge an additional fee. Councilman Miguel Arias wanted to eliminate those fees, calling it a “double tax” since city...
FRESNO, CA
