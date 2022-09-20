A bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature would add two years to the terms of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Sheriff-elect John Zanoni. Passed by the state Assembly and Senate, AB 759 would move the election for the DA and sheriff in all counties from the year of gubernatorial elections to the same year as presidential elections.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO