Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Aprepitant Injectable Emulsion to Prevent Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting
Approval has been granted to aprepitant injectable emulsion by the FDA for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in adult patients. The FDA has approved aprepitant (Aponvie) injectable emulsion for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adult patients, according to Heron Therapeutics, Inc.1. The basis of...
Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients with Cardiogenic Shock due to Myocarditis in Japan Achieves 30-day Survival of 77%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Abiomed (ABMD) announces the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan shows a 30-day survival rate of 77% for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis. This study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was announced at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005519/en/ The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump delivers full cardiac support, allowing the heart to rest and enabling the heart to achieve its natural pumping function without additional support. This heart pump is designed for long-duration support, enables patient mobility and optimizes recovery by using real-time intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedPage Today
FDA Grants First Tumor-Agnostic Approval for RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
The FDA granted accelerated approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) for adults with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors associated with RET gene fusions, the agency announced on Wednesday. Selpercatinib's tumor-agnostic indication is specifically for patients who have progressed on or following systemic treatment, and for those who have no satisfactory alternative...
healio.com
Surgical, percutaneous options for postinfarction VSD boost survival vs. medical therapy
BOSTON — In patients with postinfarction ventricular septal defects, percutaneous and surgical treatments reduced mortality rates compared with historical medical therapy data, researchers reported at TCT 2022. The percutaneous and surgical strategies for postinfarction ventricular septal defects (VSD) did not differ significantly from each other in all-cause mortality at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Molecular tumor boards improve outcomes for patients with advanced cancer
In a recent University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center clinical trial, patients with advanced cancer experienced improved outcomes when their treatments were directed by a molecular tumor board. Molecular tumor boards (MTB) are composed of an interdisciplinary team of medical experts who use tumor genomic analysis to help oncologists choose...
biopharmadive.com
Fennec wins approval of first drug for chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the first drug to prevent hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients caused by an often-used chemotherapy. Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Pedmark was cleared for use children at least 1 month old alongside cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a common treatment for pediatric liver, brain and bone tumors. Children who receive chemotherapy have a high survival rate, but treatment can cause permanent hearing loss in 22% to 70% of them, studies have shown.
MedicalXpress
Accurate assessment of heart rhythm can optimize chemotherapy use
Using the wrong mathematical formula to assess heartbeat rhythms may lead oncologists to inappropriately stop life-saving chemotherapy, according to research findings from UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Standardizing the mathematical formulas for measuring heartbeat rhythms with electrocardiograms, and avoiding one commonly used formula, could reduce this unintended outcome, the researchers reported.
MedCity News
Abbott’s HeartMate 3 extends life by 5 years for advanced heart failure patients
When Dr. Robert Kormos, a cardiothoracic surgeon, began his career 30 years ago, he would dream of extending the lives of his patients who were often battling advanced heart failure. Now, as division vice president of medical device company Abbott, that is no longer a dream. Newly released data by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Sodium Thiosulfate to Decrease Cisplatin-Associated Ototoxicity in Pediatric Localized, Non-Metastatic Solid Malignancies
Sodium thiosulfate, which appears to be effective in decreasing the risk for hearing loss related to treatment with cisplatin, received FDA approval in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. Sodium thiosulfate has been approved by the FDA as treatment to help decrease the risk of cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric...
Nature.com
The updated role of exosomal proteins in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of cancer
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Exosomes are vesicles encompassed by a lipid bilayer that are released by various living cells. Exosomal proteins are encapsulated within the membrane or embedded on the surface. As an important type of exosome cargo, exosomal proteins can reflect the physiological status of the parent cell and play an essential role in cell"“cell communication. Exosomal proteins can regulate tumor development, including tumor-related immune regulation, microenvironment reconstruction, angiogenesis, epithelial"“mesenchymal transition, metastasis, etc. The features of exosomal proteins can provide insight into exosome generation, targeting, and biological function and are potential sources of markers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Here, we summarize the effects of exosomal proteins on cancer biology, the latest progress in the application of exosomal proteins in cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and the potential contribution of exosomal proteins in cancer therapeutics and vaccines.
2minutemedicine.com
Combination avelumab and axitinib treatment of advanced type B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma is promising as second-line treatment after standard therapy.
1. Patients who had never previously received anti-angiogenesis treatments had longer progression-free survival. 2. Adverse events of combination avelumab and axitinib are mild and include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Type B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma are aggressive tumours with poor survivability...
MedicalXpress
Research shows that telehealth follow-up after gall bladder surgery is just as effective as in-person clinic visits
A new research study by Danielle Abbitt, MD, a resident in the University of Colorado Department of Surgery, shows that a protocol that started as a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a time-saving step for patients recovering from surgery. Abbitt's paper, published in August in the journal...
neurologylive.com
Selective Adenosine A2A Antagonist KW-6356 Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety as Adjunct to Levodopa in Parkinson Disease
The Parkinson disease agent showed a safe and tolerable profile, with significantly greater improvements in MDS-UPDRS-III scores and OFF time per day. In a phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled study (NCT03703570), KW-6356, a selective antagonist of adenosine A2A receptors developed by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile as an adjunct treatment to levodopa in patients with Parkinson disease (PD). Presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) Congress, September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, the findings support further development of the agent as a new antiparkinsonian treatment.1.
physiciansweekly.com
Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers in Outpatient Settings and Potential Interventions
The goal of the Ulcus Cruris Care project is to enhance the primary care provided to patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs) in General Practitioner (GP) clinics through the implementation of a multifaceted intervention including educational materials, standardized treatment recommendations, computerized documentation, and case management by non-physician medical assistants (MAs). The current outpatient treatment of VLU patients and associated implementation determinants were thoroughly explored before the intervention components were implemented and tested in general practices. In order to identify potential implementation determinants, a mixed-methods study examined the perspectives of GPs, MAs, and patients about the current VLU outpatient service and the anticipated intervention components. About 2 different methods were used to compile this data: a survey questionnaire (n=28) and semi-structured guide-based telephone interviews (n=29). Transcripts of interviews were taken word for word. To aid in structuring important implementation factors, inductive analysis was performed first before transitioning to a deductive-inductive strategy based on domains of the Theoretical Domains Framework. Analysis of the survey data was done descriptively. Currently, outpatient care at VLUs is frequently individualized based on the wounds and gradients of each patient. General practitioners (diagnostics, counseling) and MAs shared patient loads (wound care). Although all medical professionals were aware of compression therapy, not all saw it as a crucial part of VLU treatment. As standardized operating processes, E-learning and other forms of distance education were viewed as a plus. Care at VLUs could be improved with the help of stronger participation of non-physician assistants. The use of standard operating procedures and the incorporation of software-supported case management into everyday practice have been noted as areas of concern. The results of this study highlighted the importance of educating both VLU care professionals and patients about the benefits of compression therapy. The conceptualization of the proposed intervention seems acceptable, and structured guideline-based case management might be a feasible way to optimize VLU treatment.
MedicalXpress
High costs of nonoperative treatment in the year before total knee replacement
In the year before total knee arthroplasty (TKA), patients incur considerable costs for nonoperative treatments and other procedures for osteoarthritis (OA)—raising questions about the value of those procedures, reports a study in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. The study shows "substantial variation in the type and cost...
neurologylive.com
Recommendations for Treating Epilepsy in the Clinical Space: Christopher Elder, MD
The clinical assistant professor of neurology in the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at NYU Langone Health gives recommendations for clinical care on prescribed antiseizure medication and RNA therapy. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “The diagnostic delay is a big issue that we need to be better with, certainly...
neurologylive.com
Cipaglucosidase Alfa/Miglustat Shows Beneficial Treatment Effects for Patients With Late-onset Pompe Disease
Most ambulatory patients had improved pulmonary functions and biomarker outcomes with cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat that were sustained through a less than 36-month follow-up period. Over the course of 36 months, cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat, an investigational treatment from Amicus Pharma for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) displayed a safety profile similar to approved enzyme...
physiciansweekly.com
Addressing Gaps in Pain Management for Patients With ADPKD
Clinicians should work closely with patients with ADPKD to foster an open dialogue and develop a personalized care plan to help manage their pain. In the United States, an estimated 140,000 adults currently live with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a genetic condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop on and enlarge both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure. ADPKD, the most common genetic kidney disorder, is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure, requiring either dialysis or a transplant in about 50% of all impacted patients. Worse yet, most patients—as many as six in 10—suffer from chronic pain caused by ADPKD.
docwirenews.com
Incidental Cardiac Computed Tomography Findings in Catheter Ablation for AF Planning
Cardiac computed tomography (CCT) is a central tool in the planning of catheter ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation (AF) management. In a study published in Cureus, researchers assessed incidental findings from CCT in patients with AF undergoing catheter ablation. According to the lead author, Mohamed Hamed, “the use of CCT...
Comments / 0