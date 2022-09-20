The way we choose what fragrance we wear is evolving. There was a time when the perfume you picked came down to the fashion house you idolised, the celebrity du jour or possibly even the ad campaign – who could forget the Baz Luhrmann directed Chanel advert with Nicole Kidman or Charlize Theron stepping out of liquid gold on behalf of J’Adore by Dior. However, there’s been a seismic shift in scent and while there will always be a place for traditional fragrance houses, there’s an overwhelming amount of new, niche brands popping up that bring with them unique notes, sustainable innovations and an intricate back story.

