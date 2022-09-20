ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Only Rihanna Could Look This Fabulous in an Oversized Jersey

Rihanna is debuting yet another fabulous street style look that revolves around an oversized jersey. Earlier this week, the "Love on the Brain" singer was photographed outside of a recording studio in an outfit that embodied her signature high-low fashion senses. She wore a bright yellow oversized Mecca jersey over a pair of black spiral wide-leg jeans from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. She finished the look off with over-the-top accessories, including fuzzy Saint Laurent heeled mules in black, a rare velour Dior Adiorable saddle bag, and an array of diamond necklaces.
Harper's Bazaar

The evolution of fragrance

The way we choose what fragrance we wear is evolving. There was a time when the perfume you picked came down to the fashion house you idolised, the celebrity du jour or possibly even the ad campaign – who could forget the Baz Luhrmann directed Chanel advert with Nicole Kidman or Charlize Theron stepping out of liquid gold on behalf of J’Adore by Dior. However, there’s been a seismic shift in scent and while there will always be a place for traditional fragrance houses, there’s an overwhelming amount of new, niche brands popping up that bring with them unique notes, sustainable innovations and an intricate back story.
Harper's Bazaar

Augustinus Bader's New Brow and Lash Serum Is Here

Though the '90s have come back with a vengeance in all facets of beauty and fashion, our brows have (thankfully) been spared. Eyebrows right now are all about the perfect balance between fluffy and sculpted. "I think it's safe to say that every client I work with wants thicker, fuller, fluffier brows, and the most common goal is to fill in patches," says celebrity brow artist René de la Garza, founder of Brow Down Studio. "Brow growth serums are a topic mentioned in almost every session I have with clients."
