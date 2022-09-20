Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Target just announced its massive Deal Days event — here's everything you should know
Fall is here! And while the idea of crisp mornings, cozy clothes and hearty meals has us filled with excitement, as professional shoppers there's another reason why autumn is arguably our favorite season — because it's filled with sales!. From sales for early holiday shoppers to Cyber Monday and...
Harper's Bazaar
Only Rihanna Could Look This Fabulous in an Oversized Jersey
Rihanna is debuting yet another fabulous street style look that revolves around an oversized jersey. Earlier this week, the "Love on the Brain" singer was photographed outside of a recording studio in an outfit that embodied her signature high-low fashion senses. She wore a bright yellow oversized Mecca jersey over a pair of black spiral wide-leg jeans from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. She finished the look off with over-the-top accessories, including fuzzy Saint Laurent heeled mules in black, a rare velour Dior Adiorable saddle bag, and an array of diamond necklaces.
Harper's Bazaar
Gucci Cast 68 Sets of Identical Twins for a Show That Had Everyone Seeing Double
One of every 42 children born is a twin, and of that already small number, an even smaller percentage are apparently born to be Gucci models. Today in Milan, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele sent 68 sets of twins down the runway in his Twinsburg show, which was inspired by his mother, who is also a twin.
Harper's Bazaar
The evolution of fragrance
The way we choose what fragrance we wear is evolving. There was a time when the perfume you picked came down to the fashion house you idolised, the celebrity du jour or possibly even the ad campaign – who could forget the Baz Luhrmann directed Chanel advert with Nicole Kidman or Charlize Theron stepping out of liquid gold on behalf of J’Adore by Dior. However, there’s been a seismic shift in scent and while there will always be a place for traditional fragrance houses, there’s an overwhelming amount of new, niche brands popping up that bring with them unique notes, sustainable innovations and an intricate back story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Augustinus Bader's New Brow and Lash Serum Is Here
Though the '90s have come back with a vengeance in all facets of beauty and fashion, our brows have (thankfully) been spared. Eyebrows right now are all about the perfect balance between fluffy and sculpted. "I think it's safe to say that every client I work with wants thicker, fuller, fluffier brows, and the most common goal is to fill in patches," says celebrity brow artist René de la Garza, founder of Brow Down Studio. "Brow growth serums are a topic mentioned in almost every session I have with clients."
The Final Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection Drops Today
Yeezy Gap, the momentous and frequently volatile apparel partnership between the Gap and Kanye “Ye” West, dissolved last week, just two years into the decade-long deal Ye and the mall retailer signed back in 2020. In a statement sent to employees last week, Gap CEO Mark Breitbard assured...
Comments / 0