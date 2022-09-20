ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Newsweek

Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns

The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
msn.com

GIS Stock Pops as General Mills Raises Full-Year Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the food company increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. That updated guidance has General Mills now expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth for the fiscal year to range from 2% to 5%. Previously, the company was expecting growth to be flat or up 3%.
Motley Fool

Analysts Bet These 2 Growth Stocks Can Soar More Than 200%

Growth stocks have been beaten back because of recession fears. Some analysts place faith in a comeback for Warner Bros Discovery and Roku. Wall Street's wide-eyed outlook means you need to be more circumspect in determining value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Nasdaq, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Consumer Defensive Stock

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy, Houston American Energy Corporation And Indonesia Energy Stock Are All Falling

Camber Energy Inc CEI, Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA and Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO shares are trading lower by 8.86% to $0.19, 13.60% to $3.24 and 8.76% to $5.52, respectively, Friday morning. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. An economic slowdown could negatively impact oil demand.
