Lions HC Dan Campbell gives hilarious response to how he scouted Eagles Monday night

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Monday night had an opportunity to scout his team’s next opponent, but he claims he did not take full advantage of it. The Lions are preparing to face the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Because the Vikings faced the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football,” Campbell was able to watch the game live. He says he did just that — right up until the point where he got too hammered.
DETROIT, MI
