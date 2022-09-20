Read full article on original website
Bears’ Justin Fields Apologizes For Viral Comment That Angered Fans
The second-year quarterback said he never meant to “disrespect” Chicago fans.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell gives hilarious response to how he scouted Eagles Monday night
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Monday night had an opportunity to scout his team’s next opponent, but he claims he did not take full advantage of it. The Lions are preparing to face the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Because the Vikings faced the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football,” Campbell was able to watch the game live. He says he did just that — right up until the point where he got too hammered.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances
If you didn’t watch NFL Monday Night Football last night – good. There were two… The post NFL Fans Brutally Roast Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Over Subpar Monday Night Football Performances appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Claims He’s Open to QB Competition Between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since… The post Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Claims He’s Open to QB Competition Between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields walks back polarizing postgame jab at Bears fans
If the Chicago Bears' 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field wasn’t humbling enough for quarterback Justin Fields, the social media backlash the 23-year-old signal-caller faced after his postgame comments might have done the trick. Asked if Sunday’s loss stung a little more given...
Antonio Brown Reacts to News Bruce Arians Received Warning After Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Fight
Antonio Brown took to Twitter to react to the news that his former coach Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL regarding Arians’ sideline behaviors. Last week, senior football consultant and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was partially involved in the moments leading up to the brawl at the Bucs-Saints game.
Yardbarker
‘Be prepared, 18’: Darius Slay’s savage warning to Justin Jefferson months before clash resurfaces
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, 24-7. In the win, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked off two passes from Kirk Cousins and blanketed Justin Jefferson for most of the night. Jefferson finished with just 48 yards receiving in the loss. On Tuesday, a video resurfaced...
Outsider.com
