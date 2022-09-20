The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the alleged Rockstar Games hacker. In case you somehow missed what is undoubtedly the biggest gaming story of the year thus far, 90 videos showcasing Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online and source code was reported to have been stolen. This all came via a hacker who also claimed responsibility for a recent Uber hack. Of course, some folks doubted the leak was authentic in the first place, but Take-Two Interactive began to remove the footage from YouTube and Twitter with Rockstar Games later confirming it was real. Some feared that this hack could have an impact on the development of GTA 6, but Rockstar has reaffirmed that it will have no long-term effect on the game's development at the moment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO