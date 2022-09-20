Read full article on original website
Twitch Streamers Are Furious Following New Changes; Some Threaten to Leave Platform
Twitch streamers are pretty furious following the company's decision to drastically change how much money it takes from content creators. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and that's largely because of the creators who have streamed on it for years. Without creative, entertaining creators, there would be no Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has rewarded its creators over the years with new features and money via donations, subscriptions, and more. Amazon even introduced a feature that allows viewers to connect their Amazon Prime accounts and give a streamer one free sub every month, pretty much giving the streamer free money.
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Ted Lasso Seemingly Being Teased for FIFA 23
It looks like the world's most famous fictional soccer coach could be coming to FIFA 23. The latest installment in EA's annualized soccer sim series is finally slated to release at the end of this month. And while many fans might be eager to simply play the game, it seems like FIFA 23 could also feature a cameo from none other than Ted Lasso himself.
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
GTA 6 Leaks: FBI Investigating Alleged Rockstar Games Hacker
The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the alleged Rockstar Games hacker. In case you somehow missed what is undoubtedly the biggest gaming story of the year thus far, 90 videos showcasing Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online and source code was reported to have been stolen. This all came via a hacker who also claimed responsibility for a recent Uber hack. Of course, some folks doubted the leak was authentic in the first place, but Take-Two Interactive began to remove the footage from YouTube and Twitter with Rockstar Games later confirming it was real. Some feared that this hack could have an impact on the development of GTA 6, but Rockstar has reaffirmed that it will have no long-term effect on the game's development at the moment.
coingeek.com
Meta faces stern test in Australia over ‘strange and unfortunate’ tactics in lawsuit
Facebook’s parent company, Meta (NASDAQ: META), has made a valiant attempt to repress critical documents in a case against the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). However, the efforts have hit a brick wall following a Federal Court Judge’s comments over the tactics the Big Tech firm employed.
PlayStation Plus Premium Adds 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and More
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have today gained access to 20 new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS3, PSP, and PS1 platforms. Since first launching the new tiers of PS Plus earlier in 2022, Sony has slowly been beefing up the game libraries that PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers can access. Now, those libraries have gotten drastically larger today thanks to this new influx of titles.
‘Terrible music and absurdity’: introducing Trombone Champ, the internet’s new favourite video game
On Wednesday morning, I saw a tweet from games magazine PC Gamer that made me leak from the eyes with laughter. It contained a video, in which a wide-eyed, pained-looking cartoon trombonist struggled to hit the notes of Beethoven’s Fifth while the composer himself stared sombrely out of the screen in evident disapproval. It is a golden comedic combination of terrible music, fart noises, earnestness and absurdity. This is the video game Trombone Champ, and it has since gone wildly viral.
