nypressnews.com
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
The Palos Verdes Fault zone, which runs along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties, could trigger an earthquake with a magnitude as strong as 7.8, according to a new study released Friday. In the study, scientists with Harvard University said they now believe the fault line is interconnected....
nypressnews.com
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday in Granada Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and Devonshire Street where they found the victim on the freeway, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said. The victim was pronounced dead...
nypressnews.com
San Bernardino mother opens up on son’s overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl
A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son’s death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other.
nypressnews.com
Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in
The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
nypressnews.com
Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said. The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle...
nypressnews.com
Alex Villanueva thought his ‘Quien es más Latino?’ strategy would sink his opponent. Nope
Robert Luna showed up to his debate with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at the Skirball Center 2½ hours early. The challenger showed up so early that the security guard didn’t have the VIP parking list yet. The tech people in the auditorium were still doing audio checks.
nypressnews.com
One person killed after fiery car crash in Costa Mesa
One person died early Friday morning following fiery car crash in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Fire Department firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard. Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames with one person inside of it.
nypressnews.com
Live updates from the Bass-Caruso debate for L.A. mayor
What’s the biggest difference between you and your opponent?. Bass mentions homelessness and makes clear she is “a lifelong pro-choice Democrat.” She adds that she thinks “we can have a city where people are not priced out of housing but actually coming in.”. In Caruso’s answer...
nypressnews.com
Manhattan Beach community fed up as symbols of hate continue to appear at local schools
A series of anti-Semitic graffiti messages in Manhattan Beach has the local Jewish community concerned, as the symbols of hate have continued to appear for a significant amount of time at local schools. In 2022 alone, there have been nine different reports of anti-Semitic incidents at Manhattan Beach Unified School...
nypressnews.com
USC vs. Oregon State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
One of the top under-the-radar games on the Week 4 college football schedule will take place in Corvallis, Oregon, when Oregon State hosts No. 7 USC in a Pac-12 Conference matchup. Both teams are undefeated, and both teams are trying to make a statement for different reasons. In the Trojans’...
