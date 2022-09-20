ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

San Bernardino mother opens up on son’s overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl

A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son’s death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other.
Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in

The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
One person killed after fiery car crash in Costa Mesa

One person died early Friday morning following fiery car crash in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Fire Department firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard. Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames with one person inside of it.
Live updates from the Bass-Caruso debate for L.A. mayor

What’s the biggest difference between you and your opponent?. Bass mentions homelessness and makes clear she is “a lifelong pro-choice Democrat.” She adds that she thinks “we can have a city where people are not priced out of housing but actually coming in.”. In Caruso’s answer...
