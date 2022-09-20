ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KSAT 12

Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising

SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages

SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson High School#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown

Comments / 0

Community Policy