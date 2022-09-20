Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say
A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police. Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said. The student who received the messages...
Parents swarm San Antonio's Jefferson High School after false report of active shooter
Altercations broke out between authorities and concerned parents, some of whom tried to enter the school and find their children.
SAPD to meet with area school districts to discuss protocol after Jefferson HS incident
SAN ANTONIO — Within two minutes of getting the call, San Antonio police responded to a lockdown at Jefferson High School. After clearing the school by searching every room Tuesday afternoon, SAPD and San Antonio Independent School District police dealt with parents who rushed to the school to get their children.
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising
SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
KENS 5
Officials say misinformation caused parents to rush to Jefferson High School during lockdown
SAN ANTONIO — After Tuesday's false alarm of a shooting inside Jefferson High School – a report that drew dozens of district and SAPD officers to the campus – school officials say they will review parent notification and reunification procedures. KENS 5 obtained video taken inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
Dust up at Jefferson High after shooting threat leads to questioning of police response
SAN ANTONIO - After unsubstantiated claims of an active shooter at Jefferson high school yesterday led a tense situation between parents and police, questions are being raised about how law enforcement handled the situation. "Yeah, I feel safe," Jefferson senior Adrian Huerta said. Huerta said during the lockdown, it was...
Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages
SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man arrested at his workplace after sending explicit message to officer posing as underage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man was arrested at his workplace after San Antonio police said they caught him sending a sexually explicit message to a detective who he believed was an underage girl. Ernest Johnson was arrested Thursday for online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and...
KENS 5
'We had an immediate response': Parents and police rushed to SA high school after lockdown issued
SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown was issued as a precaution at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon. One person was evaluated for chest pain and another was treated for a reported hand laceration from hitting a window, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
Case against accused teen rapist making its way forward to justice system
SAN ANTONIO — The case against an accused teen rapist is making its way forward in the justice system. Justyn Curl, 17, was arrested back in August and charged with attacking and trying to sexually assault two women in different public parking lots in northwest San Antonio near Bandera Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed behind Northwest Side hotel, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed behind a hotel on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a Quality Inn in the 6700 block of North Loop 1604 after receiving word of a person wounded.
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
Two women accused of defrauding Texas Walmart out of more than $20,000
FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is looking for two women accused of defrauding a local Walmart out of more than $20,000. On Wednesday, August 24, around 1:30 p.m., the two suspects went into the Walmart on 305 10th Street. Police said they "defrauded Walmart for a total amount of $20,259.10."
KSAT 12
Video: Shooting of South Side home, vehicle caught on camera. Crime Stoppers, police seek tips
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a home and vehicle on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Friday, April 1 at a home in...
Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple
SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue. Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing...
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger killed after crashing sedan head-on into 18-wheeler on Highway 90, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver and a passenger of a sedan were killed after they crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 westbound early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 90 in the 2600 block near South General McMullen,...
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
KENS 5
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
Comments / 2